India Will Support Every Meaningful Effort To Bring Peace To Ukraine, West Asia: PM Modi

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirms India's commitment to global diplomacy, declaring full support for all constructive efforts aimed at achieving peace in Ukraine and West Asia

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PM Narendra Modi
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Summary of this article

  • PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to supporting all genuine efforts toward establishing peace in Ukraine and West Asia.

  • He highlighted the need for peaceful resolution, dialogue, and diplomacy to bring an end to global conflicts.

  • The statement reinforces India's neutral and diplomatic stance, positioning itself as a advocate for global stability.

India will continue to support every meaningful effort to bring peace to Ukraine and West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

Tusk is on a three-day visit to India amid renewed global push to end the conflict in Ukraine.

In his media statement following the talks, Modi said several decisions were taken to expand the strategic partnership between India and Poland and that both sides are determined to ramp up the overall engagement.

"We have reached understanding to deepen relations in defence, space, and nuclear energy. We invite companies from Poland to engage in co-development and co-production with India in all these strategic sectors," Modi said.

The prime minister said the growing bilateral economic strength has created new opportunities for the India-Poland partnership, adding New Delhi's free trade agreement with the European Union will further solidify the economic engagement between the two countries.

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"India and Poland, both believe in democratic values and the rule of law. We believe that reform is essential to make global governance institutions more empowered and effective," he said.

"Be it Ukraine or West Asia, India will continue to support every meaningful effort towards peace," he added.

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