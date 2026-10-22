Heavy Rains Batter Pondy; Schools Shut, Low-Lying Areas Inundated

Heavy overnight downpours pounded Puducherry and its suburbs, causing widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
Authorities declared a holiday for all schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions following 7 cm of rainfall.
Emergency control rooms and response teams were activated to handle exigencies and drain floodwaters from low-lying areas.
Puducherry and its suburbs were pounded by heavy rains overnight, inundating roads in several areas.
In view of the rains, Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday on Thursday for all government-run and privately-managed schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
Puducherry recorded 7 cm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, official sources said.
A control room has been set up to handle emergency calls for help.
Official sources told PTI that revenue and other departments are fully geared up to handle any exigencies.
On Wednesday, Pro Tem Speaker A Anbalagan presented a petition to Chief Minister N Rangasamy seeking steps to drain out water from low-lying areas.