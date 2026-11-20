A 59-year-old man was attacked by a herd of wild boars while collecting pine resin in a forest in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district.
He managed to flee the encounter and escaped with minor injuries, subsequently receiving medical treatment at Barsar and returning home.
Following the incident, Barsar Block Medical Officer Arvind Tandon advised residents entering forest areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against wildlife encounters.
A man was attacked by a herd of wild boars while collecting pine resin in a forest here, officials said on Friday.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Awah village under Makkar Gram Panchayat of Barsar subdivision, when Jaisi Ram (59) was working in the forest. According to his family members, Ram was collecting resin from pine trees when he suddenly encountered the herd.
He managed to escape and returned home before being taken to Bhota Hospital, where he was administered first aid and subsequently discharged.
Locals Tara Chand, Kamal Kumar and Kalpana Devi expressed concern over the increasing numbers of wild boars in the area, saying it posed a growing threat to villagers who frequently visit forests for their daily needs and livelihood.
They urged the authorities to take immediate measures to prevent such incidents and ensure public safety.
Barsar Block Medical Officer Arvind Tandon confirmed that Ram had received medical treatment and returned home. He advised people visiting forests to remain alert and take necessary precautions.