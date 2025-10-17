Tejas Mk1A Takes First Flight From HAL Nashik: Why Is It Important?

The event also marked the launch of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) third Tejas production line and a new HTT-40 trainer line.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tejas Mk1A
Designed for air defense, ground attack, and maritime missions, the 4.5-generation multirole fighter has over 50 percent indigenous components. It also supports mid-air refueling, enhancing operational range and endurance. Photo: X.com/@SpokespersonMoD
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Tejas Mk1A successfully completed its first flight from HAL’s Nashik facility

  • The Mk1A is a 4.5-generation multirole fighter featuring AESA radar, advanced electronic warfare systems, BVR missile capability and digital fly-by-wire controls

  • The Tejas Mk1A is being developed to replace the recently retired MiG-21 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A successfully completed its first flight from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik plant on Friday, October 17, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The event also marked the inauguration of HAL’s third Tejas production line, boosting India’s indigenous fighter aircraft programme.

Alongside the Tejas Mk1A flight, Defence Minister Singh inaugurated HAL’s third production line for the aircraft at Nashik, which can produce up to eight jets annually. Combined with the two existing Bengaluru lines that manufacture 16 aircraft per year, HAL’s total annual capacity will now reach 24 Tejas jets. The Nashik facility, initiated in 2023, was established to accelerate deliveries to the IAF.

The Minister also unveiled the second production line for the Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 basic trainer aircraft. These additions represent a significant expansion of HAL’s manufacturing infrastructure.

The Tejas Mk1A is being developed to replace the recently retired MiG-21 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The first aircraft is expected to be delivered to the IAF by the end of October, marking a major milestone in India’s efforts towards self-reliance.

Advancements in the Tejas Mk1A

The Tejas Mk1A is an upgraded version of the earlier Mk1 variant. It incorporates advanced systems such as the Israel EL/M-2052 AESA radar, an enhanced electronic warfare suite with a self-protection jammer, and Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile capability. The aircraft features a fully digital fly-by-wire control system, replacing traditional mechanical controls, and has nine hardpoints for carrying various weapons, including the indigenous ASTRA missile and Israel’s Derby missile.

Designed for air defense, ground attack, and maritime missions, the 4.5-generation multirole fighter has over 50 percent indigenous components. It also supports mid-air refueling, enhancing operational range and endurance.

Contracts and Delivery Plans

  • HAL has secured two major contracts for Tejas production:

  • A Rs 48,000 crore deal signed in February 2021 for 83 Mk1A jets.

  • A Rs 62,370 crore agreement finalised in September 2025 for 97 additional aircraft.

The company aims to deliver the 83 aircraft ordered in 2021 over the next four years. However, delays in engine supplies from GE Aerospace in the United States have pushed initial deliveries beyond the original February 2024 target.

The IAF currently operates 29 fighter squadrons, well below the sanctioned strength of 42. The induction of Tejas Mk1A jets will help close this gap and enhance India’s combat readiness. The modernised fleet will provide the IAF with improved operational flexibility and reduced reliance on aging foreign aircraft.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|SL-W 46/2 (12)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Stumps In Cuttack And Kolkata

  3. Nepal Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six: NEP Keep The Pressure On SAM|97/1 (11.4)

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup 2025: Colombo Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat LIVE Score, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Duo Aim For Semi-Final Spot

  2. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  3. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  4. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  5. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  2. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  3. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  4. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  5. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  5. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Stumps In Cuttack And Kolkata

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti