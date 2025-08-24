- HAL and GE in talks to co-produce the F414 jet engine for India’s Tejas MK-2 fighter aircraft.
- The two sides have been finalizing technical and commercial terms, with negotiations ongoing for nearly two years.
- Engine manufacturing will begin in India within three years, aligned with planned orders and prototype testing of the Tejas MK-2.
Negotiations are expected to commence imminently between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and General Electric (GE) Aerospace to co-produce the F414 jet engine for India’s Tejas MK-2 fighter aircraft, sources tell The Indian Express.
The arrangement was initially unveiled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States, and cleared by the U.S. Congress in August 2023. Since then, the two sides have been finalizing technical and commercial terms, with negotiations ongoing for nearly two years.
A key point of the agreement is GE Aerospace’s transfer of 80% of the engine technology to India—up from 58% previously agreed in 2012. This includes critical manufacturing capabilities such as special coatings for high-temperature parts, single-crystal turbine blade production, and blisk (integrally bladed rotor) machining.
Officials express optimism that, despite recent diplomatic tensions, the negotiations will conclude within the next three months, potentially wrapping up by the end of the year. Once the deal is inked, engine manufacturing will begin in India within three years, aligned with planned orders and prototype testing of the Tejas MK-2.
Meanwhile, for the future Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India is exploring engine partnerships on another front: discussions are underway with French firm Safran and Britain’s Rolls-Royce to co-develop high-thrust engines with technology transfer and intellectual property rights.