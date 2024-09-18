National

Who Is Mohana Singh? Know About The First Woman Fighter Pilot In LCA Tejas Fleet

Earlier as well Mohana Singh made her place amongst the first women pilots to be inducted into the Indian Air Force's (IAF) fighter squadron. Recently, Mohana took part in the 'Tarang Shakti' exercise in Jodhpur, where she was part of the historic flight by three vice chiefs of the three forces including Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani and Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan.