Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day Amid Opposition Protests

Opposition protests demanding a discussion on the Bihar SIR halted proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day until August 11, while the Lok Sabha was adjourned until 3 p.m initially, which was extended for the day.
Key legislation, including the National Sports Governance Bill and the Indian Ports Bill, was scheduled but impacted by the logjam.
The logjam in Parliament continued for the fifteenth day on Friday, with proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha disrupted by Opposition protests demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.
Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) held a protest over the Bihar electoral rolls at Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex at 10:30 a.m.
Rajya Sabha proceedings began with a tribute to the Quit India Movement. Deputy Chairman Harivansh noted that 20 adjournment notices had been submitted and said, “It appears that the notices issued under Rule 267 are used to create disorder in the House.”
The comment was met with an eruption from the Opposition. As members continued to demand a discussion on the SIR exercise, the house was adjourned until noon.
When proceedings resumed, protests and slogans continued. Officiating Chair Ghanshyam Tiwari urged members to maintain order before adjourning the House for the day. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to meet again at 11:00 a.m. on August 11, 2025.
In the Lok Sabha, the session started with Speaker Om Birla informing the House of the death of former MP Satya Pal Malik, followed by a moment of silence.
Opposition members began protesting with loud slogans as Question Hour commenced. Birla told the Opposition, “You are responsible for regularly disrupting House proceedings,” and adjourned the chamber until 12:00 p.m.
Upon resumption, the officiating chair informed the House that the Speaker had not admitted any adjournment notices. As the Opposition protests over the Bihar SIR continued, the Lok Sabha was adjourned until 3:00 p.m.