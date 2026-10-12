We see him play the special public prosecutor known for handling several high-profile cases, including the trial of Ajmal Kasab after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ashish Vidyarthi, and is set to release on October 16, 2026. It adds another real-life figure to Rao’s filmography, which includes a human rights lawyer, freedom fighter, journalist, and entrepreneur.