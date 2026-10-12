Rajkummar Rao has built a career around characters who rarely fit a single mould. From freedom fighters and human rights activists to a visually impaired entrepreneur and a controversial terrorist, his performances in real-life-based films have tested different sides of his craft.
Rajkummar’s next film, Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, is a major real-life portrayal that brings him to the courtroom as the public prosecutor associated with the Kasab trial. With Nikam himself praising Rao’s preparation, the film adds another legal figure to the actor’s growing list of real-world subjects.
Films where Rajkummar Rao played real-life characters:
1. Chittagong (2012): Lokenath Bal
In Bedabrata Pain’s historical drama, Rao played Lokenath Bal, a revolutionary involved in the 1930 Chittagong armoury raid against British rule. Although part of an ensemble, he held his own among actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a film that revisits a lesser-known chapter of India’s freedom struggle.
2. Shahid (2013): Shahid Azmi
Hansal Mehta’s Shahid remains one of Rao’s defining performances. He portrayed lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who defended people accused of terrorism after experiencing imprisonment himself. Rao’s portrayal of Azmi’s vulnerability and resolve earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, shared with Suraj Venjaramoodu.
3. Aligarh (2016): Deepu Sebastian
In this drama inspired by the real-life case of Professor Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, Rao played Deepu Sebastian, a journalist who investigates the professor’s treatment after his sexuality becomes public. While Manoj Bajpayee anchors the film as Siras, Rao’s natural, inquisitive performance gives the story an important journalistic perspective.
4. Bose: Dead/Alive (2017): Subhas Chandra Bose
Rao took the lead in this web series about freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the mystery surrounding his disappearance. Critics singled out his commanding performance, even when the writing and supporting characters drew criticism.
5. Omertà (2018): Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh
Rao took on a much darker role in Hansal Mehta’s crime drama, portraying British-Pakistani terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. The film examines the abductions and killings linked to Sheikh, with Rao delivering a chilling performance that avoids making the character easy to sympathise with.
6. Srikanth (2024): Srikanth Bolla
In Tushar Hiranandani’s biopic, Rao played Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired entrepreneur who overcame barriers to education before founding Bollant Industries. Reviews praised Rao’s commitment to the role and his ability to portray Bolla’s ambition without reducing him to his disability.
Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming films in which he will portray real-life personalities:
7. Prahaar (2026): Ujjwal Nikam
We see him play the special public prosecutor known for handling several high-profile cases, including the trial of Ajmal Kasab after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Directed by Avinash Arun, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Ashish Vidyarthi, and is set to release on October 16, 2026. It adds another real-life figure to Rao’s filmography, which includes a human rights lawyer, freedom fighter, journalist, and entrepreneur.
8. Dada (Upcoming): Sourav Ganguly
Rao is set to portray former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in the biographical film Dada. He has spoken about spending time with Ganguly in Kolkata and learning more about his life and career. The film’s first-look poster faced criticism, which Rao later acknowledged as a lesson for the team.
A Filmography Built On Transformation
Across these eight projects, Rao has moved between historical figures, public servants, activists and people whose lives unfolded far from the usual Bollywood hero template. Prahaar now gives him another real person to interpret, while Dada will test him in the very different world of Indian cricket.