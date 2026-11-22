India beat Thailand 7-0 in their third match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Sunday
Navneet Kaur opened the scoring in the fourth minute from a penalty strike
Deepika scored twice in the first half and completed her hat-trick in the 56th minute
Defending champions India crushed Thailand 7-0 in their third match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Sunday.
The one-sided win keeps India firmly on course in the competition. India took control early and never let go, leading 4-0 at half-time before adding three more after the break.
The lead doubled in the 10th minute when Deepika found the net. Thailand barely had time to recover before Deepika struck again in the 11th minute to make it 3-0.
Mumtaz Khan then joined the scoresheet in the 28th minute. Khan, who had already scored twice in India's earlier matches, put the home team in complete control as India went into the break with a 4-0 lead.
India kept up the pressure after the restart. Sunelita Toppo scored the fifth goal in the 32nd minute at the start of the third quarter.
Deepika completed her hat-trick in the 56th minute as India stretched the margin further. Navneet Kaur then scored off a penalty stroke moments later.
That took India's tally to seven and completed the rout. The defending champions have now won all three of their matches in the tournament.