'He Has Started Speaking Punjabi With Me': Pakistan Spinner Shares Untold Side Of Virat Kohli

Shadab Khan revealed that Virat Kohli surprised him with his friendly personality during their first meeting
Kohli discovered that Shadab spoke Punjabi and has used the language during their subsequent interactions
Shadab said Kohli's off-field behaviour was very different from his aggressive on-field persona
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has opened up about his unexpected connection with India's batting superstar Virat Kohli, revealing how a simple conversation in Punjabi helped the two cricketers develop a friendly relationship despite representing rival nations.
Known for his aggressive approach and intense celebrations on the field, Kohli left a different impression on Shadab when they first met in person. The Pakistan cricketer admitted that the Indian star's behaviour away from the field surprised him, as it contrasted with the fierce competitor he had watched on television.
Shadab's account offers a glimpse into the personal side of one of cricket's most recognisable figures and highlights how relationships between players can extend beyond the India-Pakistan rivalry.
Shadab Khan Recalls Virat Kohli's Punjabi Connection
Shadab explained that his first interaction with Virat Kohli was different from what he had expected after watching the Indian batter's on-field aggression. The conversation took an unexpected turn when Kohli discovered that the Pakistan cricketer could speak Punjabi.
"When I played against Virat for the first time, he surprised me because the way we see him on TV is completely different from how he is in person. He asked me if I spoke Punjabi, and I said yes. Since then, he has started speaking Punjabi with me. Now, whenever we meet, he just talks to me in Punjabi,” Shadab shared on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.
The Pakistan all-rounder said Kohli's friendly approach made a lasting impression on him. Despite the competitive intensity associated with India-Pakistan matches, the two have shared cordial interactions whenever they have crossed paths.
Shadab Says Kohli Was Different Away From the Field
Shadab also spoke about how Kohli's reputation as an aggressive cricketer shaped his initial expectations. The Indian star is renowned for his passion, animated celebrations and fierce determination during matches, but Shadab found his personality away from the field considerably different.
“He was already a legend of the game at that time, so the way he spoke to me really surprised me. I had seen his aggression and everything on the field, but when I met him in person, he was completely different," Shadab said.
Kohli's interaction with Shadab reflects the respect that can exist between international players even when they compete for opposing teams. While the India-Pakistan rivalry remains one of cricket's most emotionally charged contests, personal exchanges like this reveal a more relaxed side of the sport.