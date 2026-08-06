Rajpal Yadav's Ancestral Properties Face Auction Over Rs 16.61 Crore Loan Default

Rajpal Yadav's loan default case has taken a fresh turn after the Central Bank of India issued an attachment notice for the actor's ancestral properties in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to the bank, the outstanding dues have reached Rs 16.61 crore, and if the amount is not cleared within the stipulated period, the mortgaged properties will be auctioned. The latest development comes just weeks after the actor's legal troubles resurfaced in a long-running cheque bounce case linked to his directorial debut, Ata Pata Lapata.