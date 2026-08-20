Outer Banks Season 5 Australia: What Time Does The Final Season Drop On Netflix?

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Netflix series returns with its last 10 episodes, bringing John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, Cleo and Rafe together for one final treasure hunt after the emotional events of Season 4.

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Summary of this article

  • Outer Banks season 5 Australia gets all 10 episodes at once.

  • The Pogues reunite for their final treasure hunt after JJ’s death.

  • A potential Outer Banks prequel could expand the Netflix universe.

Outer Banks Season 5 Australia viewers are getting ready to say goodbye to the Pogues as Netflix brings the hit treasure-hunting drama to its conclusion. The final season reunites John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, Cleo and Rafe for one last adventure after the devastating events of Season 4.

The fifth season follows the group as they deal with JJ Maybank’s death while preparing to confront his biological father, Chandler Groff. The creators have previously said that the series was planned as a five-season story, making this the final chapter for the Pogues.

Outer Banks Season 5 Australia release time

For Australian viewers, the wait is almost over. Outer Banks Season 5 drops on Netflix at 5:00 PM AEST, with the release time varying slightly across other states and territories.

Viewers in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania can start watching at 5:00 PM. The release arrives at 4:30 PM ACST in South Australia and the Northern Territory, while Western Australia gets the season at 3:00 PM AWST.

The final season officially arrives on Thursday, August 20, giving fans plenty of time to settle in for the Pogues’ last treasure hunt.

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Will all 10 episodes release together?

Yes, netflix is releasing all 10 episodes of Outer Banks Season 5 at once, allowing fans to binge the entire final season from the moment it becomes available.

The season follows the aftermath of JJ’s death, which was confirmed in the Season 4 finale. Showrunner Josh Pate previously described his death as a difficult but necessary part of the story and said the final season would focus heavily on friendship and redemption.

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Meanwhile, the Outer Banks universe could continue beyond the main series. A potential prequel, reportedly titled Kildare, is being developed by creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, with Pate confirming that work on the script is underway.

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