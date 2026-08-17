OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Tony, 7 Dogs, Insidious And More To Watch

This week brings a strong mix of films and shows across theatres and OTT platforms.
From Tony to A Beautiful Obsession, there are plenty of fresh stories to explore.
Outer Banks Season 5 and Welcome To The Jungle are among the week’s biggest releases.
Looking for something new to watch this week? The OTT releases this week come with a surprisingly varied line-up, from the return of the Pogues in Outer Banks Season 5 to the documentary A Beautiful Obsession. Meanwhile, cinemas have Jason Statham's Mutiny, Dominic Sessa's Tony and the latest Insidious instalment, among several other releases. Here's what is arriving across streaming platforms and theatres.
New OTT Releases This Week:
1. Toy Story 5
Woody, Buzz and Jessie face a very different threat this time: Bonnie’s new obsession with a frog-shaped tablet called Lilypad. The Pixar sequel plays with a familiar question about childhood and technology as the toys struggle to understand where they fit in a world increasingly dominated by screens.
2. Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 19
This follow-up to Downfall: The Case Against Boeing revisits the promises made after the 737 Max crashes and examines what happened when those promises began to unravel. The documentary also explores the story of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett and allegations raised by former employees.
3. Love Is Blind: UK Season 3
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 19
The British dating experiment returns with 30 new singles entering the pods in search of love without seeing one another. The format remains the same, but with new personalities, relationships and inevitable complications waiting once the couples leave the pods.
4. Blood Sacrifice
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 20
This Swedish crime thriller begins with a disturbing 911 call and two police officers found dead at a summer house. As similar killings target Stockholm’s police force, detective Thomas Berg is forced to seek help from his estranged father, a retired detective. The five-part series comes from Lupin and Hijack creator George Kay.
5. Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in Winter
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: August 20
Directed by The Last Dance filmmaker Jason Hehir, this feature documentary charts Novak Djokovic’s journey from war-torn Serbia to the top of men’s tennis. With 24 Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal behind him, the film also features interviews with several of his biggest rivals and peers.
6. Outer Banks Season 5
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: August 20
The Pogues are heading into their final adventure, but they have rarely been in a worse position. Still dealing with JJ’s death, the loss of the Blue Crown and Chandler Groff’s continued threat, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope and Cleo are left with very few options. Even their uneasy alliance with Rafe could prove dangerous.
7. A Beautiful Obsession
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: August 21
Pep Guardiola’s final chapter at Manchester City gets the documentary treatment in this four-part series directed by Kevin Macdonald. With the club facing a turbulent period after a string of defeats, the series goes behind the scenes of a team dealing with departures, internal tensions and the pressure to rebuild.
8. Welcome To The Jungle
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: August 21
Akshay Kumar leads an enormous ensemble in the latest Welcome film, where a plan to turn black money into legitimate earnings through a guaranteed Bollywood flop goes spectacularly wrong. A jungle film shoot soon becomes entangled with a real military operation and a terrorist plot, setting the stage for the franchise’s trademark chaos.
Movies Releasing This Week In Theatres:
9. Mutiny
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: August 21
Jason Statham stars as Cole Reed, a man who witnesses his billionaire employer’s murder and is then framed for the crime. His attempt to uncover the truth takes him aboard a cargo ship and into an international conspiracy far bigger than he expected.
10. Spa Weekend
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: August 21
Three friends head to Palm Springs hoping for some much-needed rest and relaxation. Their plans quickly fall apart when their chaotic friend Mel turns up, turning an otherwise peaceful spa break into a comedy of errors.
11. Insidious: Out of the Further
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: August 21
The Insidious universe returns with a new story centred on Gemma, a young mother who discovers that she can enter The Further. When a sinister force targets her daughter, this unusual ability may be her only chance of fighting back.
12. Tony
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: August 21
Dominic Sessa plays a young Anthony Bourdain in this coming-of-age drama set during the chef and writer’s early years. At 19, Tony arrives in Provincetown and finds himself drawn into the unpredictable world of a restaurant kitchen, setting him on a path that will shape his future.
13. PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: August 21
Ryder and the pups are heading into prehistoric territory when dinosaurs suddenly return to Adventure City. The team must work with new dinosaur friends to bring the situation under control in this family-friendly animated adventure.
14. 7 Dogs
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: August 21
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt headline this action thriller involving an international crime syndicate and a dangerous narcotic threatening to spread across the Middle East. The film promises a more action-heavy theatrical option for the weekend.
15. One Night Only
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: August 21
In this romantic comedy, premarital sex has been outlawed in the US except for one 12-hour period each year. Pizza shop owner Owen and aspiring singer Allie cross paths during this bizarre annual event, leading to an evening where romance and chaos quickly collide.
From Pixar nostalgia and true-crime documentaries to Jason Statham action and a final Outer Banks adventure, there is no shortage of options this week. Whether you prefer a cinema outing or a night on the sofa, these new releases offer plenty to choose from.