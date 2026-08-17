Babita Singh Reporting: Prime Video Sets Global OTT Launch For Nimisha Sajayan Starrer

Babita Singh Reporting stars Nimisha Sajayan as suspended cop Babita.
Prime Video will release the investigative drama globally on August 28.
Sudip Sharma reunites with Prime Video after two seasons of Paatal Lok.
Babita Singh Reporting is the latest Indian investigative drama heading to Prime Video, with Nimisha Sajayan leading the film alongside Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar. The film follows a suspended police officer whose search for answers after a childhood friend’s murder takes her into an unexpected journey of self-discovery.
Babita Singh Reporting plot and cast
Set in a small Indian town, the film centres on Babita, known as Baby, a suspended police officer who has spent much of her life putting other people first. After her childhood friend is murdered, she begins investigating the case and is forced to confront the choices and relationships that have shaped her life.
The film is directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas. Saurabh Malhotra, Manuj Mittra and Tina Tharwani are producing through Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three, while Sudip Sharma serves as executive producer.
According to Prime Video, the film combines a murder investigation with family dynamics and a personal story about a woman reclaiming her voice.
Babita Singh Reporting on Prime Video
Prime Video India Originals head Nikhil Madhok said the film reflects the platform’s interest in distinctive and emotionally engaging stories. He described it as a human story about truth, grief and a woman finding her voice.
Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on two seasons of Paatal Lok, said the story is ultimately about a woman who has spent years seeking validation and remaining in the background of her own life. He also praised Sajayan’s performance and the contributions of Barun Sobti and Anshumaan Pushkar.
Babita Singh Reporting OTT release date
According to an exclusive report by Deadline, Babita Singh Reporting will premiere globally on Prime Video on August 28, 2026. The project marks another collaboration between Sharma and Prime Video following Paatal Lok.