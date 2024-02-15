Prime Video, on Thursday, unveiled the hard-hitting trailer of the Original crime series, ‘Poacher’. Created, written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. It is backed by QC Entertainment, while actor-producer Alia Bhatt is Executive Producer of the series. The eight-part crime drama, which is based on true events, unravels the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.
The much-awaited trailer offers a glimpse into the heartbreaking reality of the merciless killing of elephants, and how a diverse group of wildlife custodians, including forest crime fighters, police personnel, and good Samaritans, try to expose the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. However, the victims of these criminal acts – the helpless elephants – receive justice – remains to be seen. The thought-provoking crime series also brings to light the consequences of human actions driven by personal gain and greed, and end up endangering these species.
Watch the trailer here:
Talking about the series, writer, creator and director, Richie Mehta, shared, “Every story has a hero and when you get to meet the ones who may not wear a cape and yet are fighting against crime and injustice, you are inspired to tell their story to the world. Poacher is my tribute to wildlife crime fighters – the dedicated forest service officers, fervent members of wildlife conservation and protection organisations, animal lovers — people who are risking their lives to prevent endangering the animal species due to the personal greed of poachers.
Executive producer Alia Bhatt stated, “Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie’s powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings.”
‘Poacher’ is all set to be released in Malayalam, Hindi and English, and will premiere on Prime Video on February 23.