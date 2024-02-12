Actor-producer Alia Bhatt has joined hands with Emmy Award-winning director Richie Mehta for a crime drama series, 'Poacher'. The investigative series, based on illegal poaching, stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The story is based on true events of the largest ivory poaching ring in India and how a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, and police risk their lives trying to track down this investigation.
An awareness video of 'Poacher' was unveiled today, February 12. It features Alia who is shell shocked, as she comes across a loaded rifle, bullet casings, and a silhouette of a ''lifeless mutilated body''. She is rattled by the murder of a ten-year-old who is named Ashok. A voice over which is supposedly of Alia says, “They might think they will get away with it. But they won’t. Just because Ashok was not one of us, that doesn’t make this crime any less significant.” She asserts, “Because murder is murder''. As the camera pans, we seen an outline of an elephant’s body with blood stains.
Advertisement
Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Alia wrote, ''I spent less than a day in the jungle to shoot this awareness video, but it still gave me chills.Murder is Murder…and I can’t wait for you to see the full story through the eyes of #RichieMehta and our stellar cast'' and tagged the actors.
Advertisement
Forests have always been an safe abode to elephants and other animals. But with the encroachment of poachers, brutal killings of these animals have taken place which has led to endangered species. The entire series will shed light on this gruesome crime.
Advertisement
The executive producers of 'Poacher' are QC Entertainment’s Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield, and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man’s Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions. It is all set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on February 23.