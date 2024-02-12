An awareness video of 'Poacher' was unveiled today, February 12. It features Alia who is shell shocked, as she comes across a loaded rifle, bullet casings, and a silhouette of a ''lifeless mutilated body''. She is rattled by the murder of a ten-year-old who is named Ashok. A voice over which is supposedly of Alia says, “They might think they will get away with it. But they won’t. Just because Ashok was not one of us, that doesn’t make this crime any less significant.” She asserts, “Because murder is murder''. As the camera pans, we seen an outline of an elephant’s body with blood stains.