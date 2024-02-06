Prime Video, on Tuesday, announced that Alia Bhatt has come onboard as Executive Producer for its upcoming Amazon Original Series ‘Poacher’. The investigative crime series based on true events is backed by QC Entertainment, and unveils the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.
‘Poacher’ is a first-of-its kind project, and amalgamates the world of environmental conservation and entertainment together, thereby highlighting a key global concern – illegal poaching.
The series is created, written and helmed by Emmy-award winning filmmaker Richie Mehta of ‘Delhi Crime’ fame, and features an ensemble cast comprising Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. The show, which will be released primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English, will be available to stream on Prime Video from February 23.
Coming to Alia, she has always been vocal about conservation and sustainability, will take up her role of an Executive Producer with her production company Eternal Sunshine Productions, thereby, adhering to her commitment to bring relevant stories alive.
Talking about the project, Alia Bhatt said in a statement, “Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honour, for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions. The impact of Poacher was deeply personal, and Richie’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonate strongly with me and the team. The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it's based on true events, that sheds light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests. I am confident that Poacher will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings. It's a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative.”
Poacher is executive produced by QC Entertainment’s Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man’s Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions.