FIR Against Mamata Banerjee, TMCP Organisers Over Alleged HC Order Violation

Kolkata Police filed a suo motu FIR over alleged violations during the TMCP rally.
Police alleged organisers blocked traffic and exceeded the Calcutta High Court's permitted event duration.
Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP, accusing it of using police to spread fear.
Kolkata Police have filed a suo motu First Information Report at Hastings Police Station against former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad organisers. The authorities registered the case over alleged violations of Calcutta High Court guidelines during a Friday rally.
The court had permitted the students' wing to hold its foundation day gathering on Cathedral Road on August 28. The approval required the organisers to keep one road flank open for traffic movement.
Police stated that the participants failed to leave the flank open and exceeded the court-mandated time limit for the event.
"The FIR has been registered for the alleged violation of the court's order. The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation," a police officer said, as PTI reported.
Mamata Targets BJP
Addressing the students' wing, Mamata said the police operated with a "humane face" during her tenure. She said the ruling BJP had transformed the force into a "monstrous entity". Mamata said she will stop the "police atrocities" on her supporters, asserting that it was her pledge on Raksha Bandhan.
"BJP is playing divisive politics in Bengal and using the police to spread fear among the people," Mamata said.
The Trinamool Congress leader announced an impending state tour. She pledged to march on the streets if local administrations denied permission for her public gatherings.
"I will see how many eggs and bricks they have in stock," she said, targeting the ruling BJP over the alleged attacks on party leaders in various parts of the state.
She also dismissed the necessity of repeatedly seeking judicial approval for political events, stating she does not want to waste the court's time by seeking permission for rallies every time the administrations decline them.
"Henceforth, we will take the people's nod for holding meetings at the venues we want," she added.
Electoral And Eviction Charges
The former chief minister accused the BJP of manipulating the recent state assembly elections. She said the ruling party "hijacked" the democratic process by using the Election Commission. "They used the SIR to loot votes by illegally removing lakhs of names from electoral rolls," she said.
Mamata also criticised the Suvendu Adhikari government over recent hawker eviction drives.
"I have no objection to the eviction of hawkers from pavements as long as they are properly rehabilitated. If you can't rehabilitate, then compensate them with ₹ 25,000 per month," she said.