Satya Niketan Building Collapse: MCD Carries Out 34 Demolitions, Seals 17 Properties Across Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday carried out 34 demolition actions, sealed 17 properties, ordered four demolitions and issued 22 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 27 for sealing. The action came after Sunday’s Satya Niketan building collapse and covered all 12 zones as part of the civic body’s drive against unauthorised construction, property misuse and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and building bye-laws.