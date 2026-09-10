Satya Niketan Building Collapse: MCD Carries Out 34 Demolitions, Seals 17 Properties Across Delhi

The enforcement drive covered all 12 MCD zones following the Satya Niketan collapse.
A city-wide survey has assessed 1,252 PG buildings housing nearly 24,000 occupants.
The survey identified 39 buildings needing minor repairs, nine major repairs and three dangerous.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday carried out 34 demolition actions, sealed 17 properties, ordered four demolitions and issued 22 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 27 for sealing. The action came after Sunday’s Satya Niketan building collapse and covered all 12 zones as part of the civic body’s drive against unauthorised construction, property misuse and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi and building bye-laws.
Since the collapse, the MCD has demolished 58 buildings, sealed 24 properties, ordered 31 demolitions and issued 57 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 33 for sealing. The civic body is also conducting a city-wide survey of paying guest accommodations to create a database and identify buildings requiring safety or enforcement action, according to an official statement cited by The Indian Express.
Zone-Wise Demolition Actions
Narela Zone recorded the highest number of demolition actions on Wednesday, with six. South and Central zones recorded five each, while Keshavpuram Zone and Shahdara (North) recorded three each. Shahdara (South) recorded two.
The West Zone carried out two demolition actions, including one at Deep Enclave in Part II of Vikas Nagar. In the City-SP zone, the MCD demolished parts of properties at Kucha Chelan and Bazar Sitaram, including unauthorised constructions. It also took action against properties declared dangerous in Vikas Nagar and Sector 17, Dwarka.
Sealing And Notices
The MCD sealed 17 properties on Wednesday. Civil Lines accounted for four seals, including Vardhman Mall, over misuse and unauthorised construction violations. Four more properties in Prem Nagar and Kala Mahal in the City-SP zone were also sealed.
The civic body issued 22 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 27 notices for sealing. It also ordered four demolitions on Wednesday.
Citywide Enforcement Totals
From June 1 to September 9, the MCD has demolished 1,053 properties, sealed 491, served 2,316 show-cause notices and ordered 757 demolitions.
The city-wide PG survey has covered 1,252 buildings housing nearly 24,000 occupants so far and is scheduled to conclude by September 10. It has identified 39 buildings needing minor repairs, nine requiring major repairs and three classified as dangerous. One of the three dangerous buildings has already been demolished.
The MCD is focusing on vulnerable buildings, particularly those with more than five storeys and RCC-framed structures or four storeys with load-bearing brick walls. The buildings are classified as “Visibly Safe”, “Visibly Repairable – Needs Minor Repairs”, “Visibly Repairable – Needs Major Repairs” and “Visibly Vulnerable/Dangerous”.