InDepth | BJP Targets Gen Z With New Outreach Team

New Roles: BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, Smriti Irani, Harsh Sanghavi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Jay Panda and others at their first meeitng with Nitin Nabin after the reshuffle | Photo: PTI

New Roles: BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, Smriti Irani, Harsh Sanghavi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Jay Panda and others at their first meeitng with Nitin Nabin after the reshuffle | Photo: PTI