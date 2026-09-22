Review Of Vince Cable’s ‘Eclipsing The West’

The book says that the world could become more fragmented, with several major powers exercising influence in different domains. Its value lies less in offering a dramatic forecast than in encouraging readers to think about the structural forces that are reshaping the international system. China's rise, India's economic trajectory, the changing role of the US along with the dilution of its stature, Trump's approach to trade, and the emergence of a more multipolar world are all part of a larger transition. This is also what makes the book particularly relevant. It does not attempt to provide a clean answer to the question of who will rule the world next. Instead, it asks whether the very idea of a single dominant power may be becoming less relevant.