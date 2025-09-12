Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

At the SCO Summit: Indian PM Narendra Modi (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, China, on August 31, 2025 | Photo: AP

At the SCO Summit: Indian PM Narendra Modi (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, China, on August 31, 2025 | Photo: AP