Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

- During a debate in the parliament in 2023, PM Narendra Modi claimed that the world’s trust in India has increased the self-confidence of the Indians.

- In 2024, the Modi administration claimed his intervention stopped the Russia-Ukraine war for a while for evacuation of Indian students.

- While the Modi government had branded India under their rule as Vishwamitra or Vishwabandhu, a friend of the world, Modi appeared friendless in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam.