Mahua Moitra Sparks Row With Attack on Amit Shah Over Bangladesh Infiltration

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, she remarked, "Standing at Red Fort, the PM himself said infiltrators are causing demographic changes. But even as he was saying this, his Home Minister was standing in the front row, smiling and clapping." She then launched a personal attack on Shah, alleging, "If we don't have anyone to protect our borders, if people from another country are entering every day, if our citizens complain that infiltrators are eyeing our mothers and sisters and snatching our lands, then the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table." The Krishnanagar MP also said, "When the home ministry and home minister cannot protect the nation's borders, and the PM himself says infiltrators are troubling our people, then who is at fault? Is it our fault? Or yours?" Moitra also questioned why infiltration continues despite the presence of the Border Security Force along the frontier.