Mahua Moitra Sparks Row With Attack on Amit Shah Over Bangladesh Infiltration

BJP files police complaint after TMC MP’s remark that Shah’s “head should be cut off”.

PTI
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra Photo: | Image- File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Moitra accused Shah of failing to stop infiltration despite heavy border deployment.

  • She made a controversial remark that his “head should be cut off and put on the table.”

  • BJP lodged a police complaint and demanded the TMC clarify its stand.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has triggered a fresh political controversy with her remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of failing to check infiltration from Bangladesh and allegedly stating his "head should be cut off and put on the table." The BJP, which was quick to hit back, slammed Moitra for her "distasteful and hate remarks" and wondered whether it was TMC's official stand.

Speaking to reporters in West Bengal's Nadia district on the sidelines of an event on Thursday, Moitra alleged that the Union government was shirking its responsibilities on border security.

PTI, however, couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"They are repeatedly talking about infiltrators; but the border of India is protected by five forces, and that is directly the Home Ministry's responsibility," she said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, she remarked, "Standing at Red Fort, the PM himself said infiltrators are causing demographic changes. But even as he was saying this, his Home Minister was standing in the front row, smiling and clapping." She then launched a personal attack on Shah, alleging, "If we don't have anyone to protect our borders, if people from another country are entering every day, if our citizens complain that infiltrators are eyeing our mothers and sisters and snatching our lands, then the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table." The Krishnanagar MP also said, "When the home ministry and home minister cannot protect the nation's borders, and the PM himself says infiltrators are troubling our people, then who is at fault? Is it our fault? Or yours?" Moitra also questioned why infiltration continues despite the presence of the Border Security Force along the frontier.

Her comments have triggered a furore, with the BJP filing a complaint in Krishnanagar's Kotwali police station.

Local resident Sandeep Majumdar lodged the complaint, party sources said.

Though Moitra was yet to respond to the complaint, BJP leaders described her comments as "deeply objectionable" and "an insult to democratic discourse." "The distasteful and objectionable remarks only reflect the mindset of the person and the TMC. We would like to know, is this official line of the TMC, if not they must tender an apology and initiate action against Moitra," BJP leader Rahul Sinha said.

The TMC is yet to react to her remarks.

Published At:
Tags

