The Rise Of Propagandist Cinema In India’s Nationalist Age

As the ‘villain’ is shaped through exaggerated extremist portrayals, the benevolent, charismatic hero is further legitimised and emboldened. Chinki Sinha explored the phenomenon of how nationalism is being amplified through cinema . For a long time now, we have been submerged in nationalistic jingoism and propaganda of the kind that is ambitious enough to attempt a disintegration of history itself. The megaphone cinema, as she calls it, is part of the machinery that feeds itself with a version of history that can be fictionalised and edited to suit a particular mood and serve a particular time or promote a set of narratives that include Hindu nationalism. The amplification is too much. The new propagandists imagine themselves as influencers, as those who rectify and serve the new emergent supernation that is trying to assert its glorious past rooted in the Ram Rajya and then, in the Independence movement, and now, in the showcasing of Hindu nationalism that is benevolent, and yet, has been denied its rightful place.