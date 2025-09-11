Trump Blames ‘Radical Left’ For Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Promises Action

- In a video message shared on Truth Social, Trump expressed shock and grief over the incident, calling Kirk’s death a “heinous assassination.”
US President Donald Trump has accused the “radical left” of being responsible for the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead during a public event in Utah.
In a video message shared on Truth Social, Trump expressed shock and grief over the incident, calling Kirk’s death a “heinous assassination.” He claimed that the rhetoric of the political left, which he said often compared conservatives like Kirk to “Nazis and mass murderers,” had created a climate of hate and violence.
“This horrific act is the result of years of demonization. They called him and others names that put targets on their backs. This must stop,” Trump said. He added that those who committed the crime, as well as those who encouraged such attacks, would face consequences.
Charlie Kirk, 31, was a prominent conservative voice and founder of the youth organization Turning Point USA. His outspoken views often made him a controversial figure in political debates, but he also became a well-known name in right-wing circles for mobilizing young supporters.
Trump described Kirk as a “patriot” who dedicated his life to defending American values and warned that the United States was facing an escalating wave of political violence. He promised that if re-elected, his administration would “pursue and punish every single person involved in this murder and in fueling such hate.”
The killing has sparked widespread reactions across the political spectrum. While Trump and his allies are framing it as an example of left-wing extremism, others have urged caution until the investigation reveals more details about the motive and individuals involved.
Law enforcement agencies are still probing the circumstances of the attack. No official confirmation has been given regarding the assailant’s political affiliations or intention.