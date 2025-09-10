'My Very Good Friend Modi': Trump Signals Warming Ties Amid Trade Negotiations

After strained relations over tariffs and Russian oil purchases, both leaders express hope for a successful trade resolution and stronger partnership.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump
Modi and Trump Trade talks | Photo: Getty Images
  • Trump called Modi “my very good friend,” signaling renewed warmth between the two leaders.

  • He expressed confidence that trade talks would lead to a successful agreement.

  • The remarks indicate a thaw in previously strained India-US relations.

Signaling a thaw in the bilateral cold between India and the US, President Donald Trump said he feels "certain" that there will be "no difficulty" for the two countries to come to a "successful conclusion" in trade talks and that he looks forward to speaking with his "very good friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming weeks.

​In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, the US president said he was "pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations."

"I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” he said.

According to PTI, ​Trump's remarks mark a dramatic thaw in bilateral ties, which were strained over tariffs and Delhi's purchases of Russian oil during what may have been the worst period in more than 20 years.

​In addition to a 25 percent higher levy for India's purchase of Russian crude oil, Trump has raised tariffs on Indian exports to an astounding 50 percent.

​The US move was deemed "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable" by India.​

Reportedly, after months of critical rhetoric against India, Trump had last week said that India and the US have a “special relationship” and there's nothing to worry about as the two countries "just have moments on occasion”.​

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor - PTI
'Welcome This New Tone, But With Caution,' Tharoor Says on India-US Ties and Trump

BY Outlook News Desk

"I always will. I'll always be friends with Modi; he’s a great Prime Minister. He's great. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment," Trump had said in the Oval Office on Friday.

​"But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," Trump said, with a smile.

​Trump had also said that he is “very disappointed" that India would be buying so much oil from Russia.

​“...I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil… from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, a 50 percent tariff, a very high tariff. I get along very well with Modi; he's great. He was here a couple of months ago,” he said in response to a question on his social media post that the US has lost India and Russia to China.

​India has been defending its purchase of Russian crude oil by arguing that market forces and national interest dictate its energy procurement.

​After Western nations sanctioned Moscow and boycotted its supply due to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India resorted to buying Russian oil at a bargain.

​Modi welcomes Trade Talks

​Following US President Donald Trump's favourable review of trade talks between the two nations on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism that the current discussions will open the door to realising the partnership's boundless potential.

​According to Modi on X, India and the US are natural partners and good friends. Both nations are striving to wrap up trade talks as soon as possible.

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties," Modi said.

​"India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he said.

​He said, "I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people." Modi's comments came hours after Trump said he looks forward to speaking with his "very good friend" Modi.​

​According to PTI, there have been indications of a recent thaw in the two nations' relations after weeks of tension brought on by Trump's stern language after he decided to levy a 50 per cent tariff on India.

​This is the second time in recent days that Trump has spoken highly of his country's ties with India and mixed it with his praise of Modi, who has positively reacted to his comments.

Published At:
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

