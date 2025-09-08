'Welcome This New Tone, But With Caution,' Tharoor Says on India-US Ties and Trump

The Congress MP appreciates Prime Minister Modi’s prompt response to Trump but underscores the need for careful diplomacy to address lingering trade and trust issues.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tharoor calls for “serious repair work” between the two nations, warning that past tariffs and insults have left deep wounds.

  • He defends India’s oil imports from Russia, arguing that other countries engage more extensively and that sovereign choices must be respected.

  • While acknowledging a shift in diplomatic messaging, Tharoor stresses that rebuilding trust requires time and deliberate effort.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to US President Donald Trump regarding the India-US relationship, saying that although PM Modi was very prompt in his response, the governments and diplomats of both nations needed to do some serious repair work.

Tharoor welcomed this "new tone" cautiously, saying that given the repercussions Indians had to endure, it was impossible to forgive Trump's offence and hurt so easily.

According to ANI, Tharoor said, "The Prime Minister was very quick to respond, and the Foreign Minister has also underscored the importance of the basic relationship that is a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is still there. And that message is an important message for us to give... I think there's some serious repair work that needs to be done by governments and diplomats on both sides. I would welcome this new tone with a spirit of caution. One can't just forget and forgive so quickly because there are real consequences that Indians are facing on the ground, and those consequences need to be overcome." 

Related Content
Related Content

He went on to say that the effects of Trump's tariffs on the populace were not entirely forgettable.

"I don't think we can just completely forget either the 50 per cent tariffs or the insults that have accompanied it from both the President and his staff.... Mr Trump has a fairly mercurial temperament, and what he has been saying has caused some hurt and offence in our country. The 50 per cent tariffs have actually had consequences already..." he further added.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor - PTI
Shashi Tharoor Disagrees With Rahul Gandhi Over Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remarks

BY Outlook News Desk

According to President Trump, there is "nothing to worry about" and that he and Prime Minister Modi will always be friends. He described the India-US relationship as a "very special relationship" earlier on Friday (local time).

ANI reported that Trump's comments and his favourable evaluation of the two countries' relationship were met with a warm response from PM Modi.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

In response to remarks made by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over India's trade relations with Russia, Tharoor said that India acted in a very mature manner.

"I don't think we have anything to say sorry about at all. India has behaved with a great deal of maturity on all of this," Tharoor said.

Further, the Congress MP stated that India had been encouraged to purchase Russian oil to stabilise oil prices.

"Also, don't forget that trade with Russia and oil were actually blessed by previous American administrations; they requested us to buy some Russian oil to stabilise global oil prices. Secondly, China buys more Russian oil and gas than we do. Turkey buys more Russian oil and gas than we do. Europe doesn't buy oil and gas, but they buy other Russian items, so they're putting more billions of dollars into Russia's kitty than we do," Tharoor stated.

According to ANI, Tharoor stated that while there had been an error in the American policies against India, which was not "warranted or justified," he stated that Lutnick has to understand that India is also a sovereign nation, and could take their own decisions.

Trump’s aides have also criticised India. - File Photo
Modi Reaffirms Strong India-US Ties After Trump’s Warning On Russian Oil, Tariffs

BY Outlook News Desk

"It seems bizarre that we are alone being singled out for allegedly financing the Russian war effort when others are doing far more than we are. So I think there has been a certain mistake made in American policy against India, which is not warranted or justified. I do not think India has anything to say sorry for. I think Mr Lutnick has to understand that we are a sovereign nation, just as they are. They can take their own sovereign decisions, we will take our own sovereign decisions," he added.

This comes after Lutnick stated that despite India maintaining a firm position on continuing oil trade with Russia, New Delhi would eventually return to the table to strike a deal with Washington in the coming months.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: England Surpass India To Register Biggest Win In One-Day Internationals - Check List

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill To Saim Ayub - Here Are Five Batters To Watch Out At Marquee Tournament

  3. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz Scripts History; Becomes Third PAK Bowler To Claim Hat-trick

  4. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell Guide Hosts To Record Victory - Data Debrief

  5. Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On India Rejection Frustration After Asia Cup Snub

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Donald Trump’s Reaction To Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open 2025 Win Against Jannik Sinner Goes Viral

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

  4. US Open: 'Seeing You More Than My Family' – Alcaraz Lauds Rival Sinner After Triumph

  5. US Open Final: Sensational Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner In Style - Data Debrief

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  4. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  5. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  2. Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk As India–Russia Oil Post Gets Flagged by Community Notes on X

  3. Carlo Acutis, ‘God’s Influencer’, Declared Catholic Church’s First Millennial Saint

  4. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm

  5. Houthi Drone from Yemen Targets Southern Israel Airport

Latest Stories

  1. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  2. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'

  3. England Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Hosts Register Record Win In Southampton

  4. September 8, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo Scorpio, and Pisces

  5. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  6. Catalan Grand Prix: Alex Marquez Delivers Flawless Ride To Claim MotoGP Victory In Barcelona

  7. Trump Signals 'Second Phase' of Sanctions on Russia, Targets Oil Trade with India

  8. AAP Calls Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Husband’s Presence at Official Meetings 'Unconstitutional'