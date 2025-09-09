US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

Peter Navarro slams India’s high tariffs and oil deals with Moscow, urging alignment with the US or risk isolation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Peter Navarro
Peter Navarro | Photo: Getty |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Navarro blasted India’s high tariffs and Russian oil deals as hurting US interests.

  • He warned that siding with Russia and China “won’t end well” for India.

  • He urged global partners to stop buying Russian oil and align with the US.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro stated Monday that trade talks with the US "won't end well" for Delhi unless India "comes around" at some point.

​In an interview on "Real America's Voice," Navarro claimed that the Indian government offends him and referred to India as the "Maharajah" of tariffs.

"But it's absolutely true. They have the highest tariffs in any major country in the world against the United States. We got to deal with that,” Navarro said.

According to PTI, he went on to say that before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India had never purchased oil from Moscow, "apart from like tiny drops of it." According to him, American taxpayers wind up having to contribute more money to the war when they enter this manner of profiting with Russian refiners entering Indian territory.

​He listed the “great" trade deals that the US has inked with the European Union, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Indonesia, saying “all these countries are working very closely with us” because they realise that they've been taking too much advantage of the US and also because they need American markets.

Related Content
Related Content
SCO Summit 2025 - Credits: PTI
'It's Troublesome': Trump's Aide Navarro Slams Modi-Xi-Putin Unity At SCO

BY Outlook News Desk

“I think India must come around at some point. And if it doesn't, it's lying down with Russia and China, and that won't end well for India,” he warned.

​Navarro doubted if the alliance between the bloc of countries would stay for long, asserting that none of them "would survive without selling to the United States".

​"When they sell to the US, their exports are like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices," Navarro said, further alleging that all countries part of the BRICS union historically "hate each other and kill each other".

​PTI reported that on additional sanctions on China, which is the largest purchaser of Russian oil, Navarro said, “We're walking a fine line here with all of this. I think that what's got to happen is India's got to stop buying Russian oil. That's going to be good for the whole peace; the road to peace partly runs through New Delhi”.

​"Europe certainly has to stop buying Russian oil….with China, we got over 50 per cent tariffs on them, and we're doing the best we can in terms of negotiating to protect the American people without hurting the American people."

"And that's the Kabuki and the art of diplomacy that we've got going on. And you just got to trust in Trump,” he added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

  4. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  5. From Taj to Tech: Reimagining India’s Global Tourism Playbook

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

  4. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  5. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'