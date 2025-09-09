US Trade Advisor Warns India: ‘Won’t End Well’ If It Doesn’t Shift Away from Russia

Navarro blasted India’s high tariffs and Russian oil deals as hurting US interests.
He warned that siding with Russia and China “won’t end well” for India.
He urged global partners to stop buying Russian oil and align with the US.
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro stated Monday that trade talks with the US "won't end well" for Delhi unless India "comes around" at some point.
In an interview on "Real America's Voice," Navarro claimed that the Indian government offends him and referred to India as the "Maharajah" of tariffs.
"But it's absolutely true. They have the highest tariffs in any major country in the world against the United States. We got to deal with that,” Navarro said.
According to PTI, he went on to say that before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India had never purchased oil from Moscow, "apart from like tiny drops of it." According to him, American taxpayers wind up having to contribute more money to the war when they enter this manner of profiting with Russian refiners entering Indian territory.
He listed the “great" trade deals that the US has inked with the European Union, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Indonesia, saying “all these countries are working very closely with us” because they realise that they've been taking too much advantage of the US and also because they need American markets.
“I think India must come around at some point. And if it doesn't, it's lying down with Russia and China, and that won't end well for India,” he warned.
Navarro doubted if the alliance between the bloc of countries would stay for long, asserting that none of them "would survive without selling to the United States".
"When they sell to the US, their exports are like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices," Navarro said, further alleging that all countries part of the BRICS union historically "hate each other and kill each other".
PTI reported that on additional sanctions on China, which is the largest purchaser of Russian oil, Navarro said, “We're walking a fine line here with all of this. I think that what's got to happen is India's got to stop buying Russian oil. That's going to be good for the whole peace; the road to peace partly runs through New Delhi”.
"Europe certainly has to stop buying Russian oil….with China, we got over 50 per cent tariffs on them, and we're doing the best we can in terms of negotiating to protect the American people without hurting the American people."
"And that's the Kabuki and the art of diplomacy that we've got going on. And you just got to trust in Trump,” he added.