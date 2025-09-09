Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

- At the BRICS virtual summit, Jaishankar cautioned against connecting trade measures with political or non-economic concerns, stressing the need for stability and predictability in global trade.

- He highlighted India’s trade deficits with BRICS partners and urged for timely solutions to strengthen intra-BRICS trade flows.

- Jaishankar reiterated India’s stance that international trade must remain open, fair, transparent, inclusive and rules-based, with special provisions for developing nations.