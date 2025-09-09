Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

Calling for stronger cooperation within BRICS, Jaishankar highlighted the need to review intra-BRICS trade flows and address India’s large trade deficits with several partner countries.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- At the BRICS virtual summit, Jaishankar cautioned against connecting trade measures with political or non-economic concerns, stressing the need for stability and predictability in global trade.

- He highlighted India’s trade deficits with BRICS partners and urged for timely solutions to strengthen intra-BRICS trade flows.

- Jaishankar reiterated India’s stance that international trade must remain open, fair, transparent, inclusive and rules-based, with special provisions for developing nations.

At the BRICS leaders’ virtual summit hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar cautioned against the growing practice of linking trade measures with political or non-economic issues. His remarks came against the backdrop of the recent U.S. decision to impose additional tariffs on Indian goods over its purchase of Russian oil.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of ensuring a stable and predictable environment for trade and investment, warning that practices lacking fairness, transparency and mutual benefit undermine global economic stability. He pointed out that the world continues to grapple with multiple challenges, including the aftermath of the pandemic, ongoing geopolitical conflicts, climate change and slow progress on sustainable development goals.

Calling for stronger cooperation within BRICS, he highlighted the need to review intra-BRICS trade flows and address India’s large trade deficits with several partner countries. He urged members to find timely solutions and emphasized that current global problems such as disrupted supply chains, food and energy insecurity and fragmented manufacturing require more resilient and diversified production networks.

Related Content
Related Content

Reiterating India’s broader trade outlook, Jaishankar said that the international trading system must remain open, fair, transparent, inclusive and non-discriminatory, rooted in rules and providing special and differential treatment to developing nations.

With Prime Minister Modi absent, Jaishankar’s participation underscored India’s balancing act as it seeks to safeguard trade interests while navigating political and economic pressures on the global stage.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

  4. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  5. From Taj to Tech: Reimagining India’s Global Tourism Playbook

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

  4. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

  5. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court To Hear Challenges To Special Intensive Revision Of Bihar Voter Rolls

  2. Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away at 63

  3. UP Floods: Yamuna and Ganga Rivers Surge Above Danger Levels

  4. Tajikistan 2-2 Iran Highlights, CAFA Nations Cup: India Manage To Seal Third-Place Playoff Berth

  5. Kerala Records Fifth Death From Rare “Brain-Eating” Amoeba Infection

  6. Four Civilians Killed, Several Injured In Jerusalem Bus Shooting; Attackers Neutralised

  7. Yamuna Water Level Falls Below Danger Mark in Delhi, Evacuees Begin Returning Home

  8. Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Says Salman Khan Is A 'Goon'; Calls His Family 'Vindictive'