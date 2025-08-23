‘Double Standards On Russian Oil’: EAM Jaishankar Criticises Trump’s Tariff Hike

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday criticised the United States for levying more tariffs on India, describing the action as "unjustified and unreasonable." In response to President Donald Trump's announcement that tariffs on Indian goods would be increased to 50 per cent, Jaishankar pointed out that the topic of India buying Russian oil had not been brought up previously and asked why China, which continues to be the biggest importer of Russian oil, had not received the same criticism.