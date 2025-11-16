EAM Jaishankar Set For Moscow Talks With FM Lavrov On Bilateral Ties

Bilateral cooperation, political contacts, and multilateral issues in SCO, BRICS, UN, G20.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday, November 17, to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on international and regional matters. The talks, announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, will focus on current and future political engagement, key aspects of India-Russia relations, and collaboration within multilateral forums such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, the United Nations, and the G20.
Jaishankar's visit coincides with his leadership of the Indian delegation at the SCO Heads of State Council meeting on November 17-18, where Pakistan will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, though no bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Dar is planned. The agenda builds on recent high-level interactions, including the ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in September and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev's visit to India in the same month, ahead of President Vladimir Putin's anticipated trip to New Delhi in December.
During the visit, Jaishankar is expected to virtually inaugurate two new Indian consulates in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan in the Volga region, and Ekaterinburg in the Urals, enhancing India's diplomatic footprint in Russia and facilitating trade, cultural, and high-tech exchanges in these emerging hubs. The meeting underscores the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations, marked by defense ties, energy cooperation, and mutual support in global forums, amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.