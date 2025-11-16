EAM Jaishankar Set For Moscow Talks With FM Lavrov On Bilateral Ties

Jaishankar's visit coincides with his leadership of the Indian delegation at the SCO Heads of State Council meeting on November 17-18, where Pakistan will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, though no bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Dar is planned. The agenda builds on recent high-level interactions, including the ministers' meeting on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in September and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev's visit to India in the same month, ahead of President Vladimir Putin's anticipated trip to New Delhi in December.