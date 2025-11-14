EAM Jaishankar Meets UN Chief In New York

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.
He thanked Guterres for consistent support for India’s growth and said he looks forward to welcoming him to India.
Jaishankar was earlier in Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting where he had met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and held bilateral meetings with other global counterparts.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and asserted that he valued the UN chief’s assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. He also thanked Guterres for consistent support for India’s growth and said he looks forward to welcoming him to India.
Jaishankar met the UN Chief in the UN headquarters and was accompanied by India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel and officials from the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.
“Good to meet with UNSG @antonioguterres in New York today. Valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism. Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots,” Jaishankar said in a post on social media on Thursday (local time).
Jaishankar was earlier in Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting where he had met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and held bilateral meetings with other global counterparts.
With PTI inputs