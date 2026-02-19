UN Chief Calls For $3 Billion Global AI Fund To Prevent Control By Billionaires

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges a $3 billion global fund to ensure AI benefits everyone, not just a few billionaires.
He warns that leaving AI to the whims of billionaires or a handful of countries risks widening global inequality.
Guterres calls for international guardrails, protection from exploitation, and clean energy use in AI data centres.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a $3 billion global fund to ensure equitable access to artificial intelligence, cautioning that its development must not rest in the hands of a small group of billionaires.
Speaking at a global AI summit in India on Thursday, Guterres addressed technology leaders and emphasised the need for open access to the rapidly evolving technology. “AI must belong to everyone,” he said.
According to AFP, the UN chief highlighted the dangers of leaving AI's trajectory to “the whims of a few billionaires” or a limited number of countries, which could widen existing inequalities if not addressed promptly.
He outlined potential advantages of AI when managed properly, including accelerating medical breakthroughs, broadening educational opportunities, enhancing food security, supporting climate initiatives and disaster readiness, and improving public service delivery. However, he noted that it could also deepen inequality, amplify bias and fuel harm.
AFP reported that the United Nations has established an AI scientific advisory body to assist nations in navigating decisions related to the technology. Guterres stressed the importance of safeguarding individuals from exploitation and ensuring “no child should be a test subject for unregulated AI”.
He advocated for international guardrails to provide oversight and accountability, along with the establishment of a “Global Fund on AI” aimed at developing foundational capabilities.
“Our target is $3 billion,” he informed the gathering, which featured national leaders and tech executives such as OpenAI's Sam Altman and Google's Sundar Pichai.
According to AFP, this amount represents less than one per cent of the yearly revenue of a single technology firm, describing it as a modest investment for widespread AI benefits that extend to all, including the companies developing the technology.
Without such funding, many nations risk being excluded from the AI era, further aggravating global disparities, he warned.
Guterres also pointed out the escalating energy and water requirements of AI, urging data centres to adopt clean energy sources instead of passing burdens onto vulnerable communities.
(With inputs from AFP)