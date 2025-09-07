Kharge Slams Modi, Calls Him 'Enemy of the Nation' Amid Tariff Row

Kharge insisted that the Prime Minister should prioritise India’s long-standing policy of neutrality and non-alignment over personal friendships.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
People Will Teach BJP A Lesson In Upcoming Polls: Kharge Slams PM
Kharge Slams PM Modi | Photo: PTI/File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of damaging India’s interests by aligning too closely with Donald Trump.

  2. He pledged that Congress would focus on unemployment, farmer distress and social justice issues in upcoming Bihar elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump could be friends, could be friends, but alleged that the former has become "an enemy of the nation".

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, Kharge argued that while Modi and Trump may be personally close, their political alliance came at a heavy cost to India.

"He (Trump) and Modi can be friends, but Modi has become an enemy of the nation. He spoiled the atmosphere," Kharge charged.

He pointed to the impact of Washington’s tariff policies on India, noting that Trump's "huge tariff" destroyed "our people."

Kharge insisted that the Prime Minister should prioritise India’s long-standing policy of neutrality and non-alignment over personal friendships.

"You walk on your ideology and protect the people of the country, because the nation comes first and your friendship is secondary,"

The Congress leader also spoke on the changes in the GST slabs, stating that while Congress would welcome any changes that help the poor, he also recalled that the opposition had long warned against multiple slabs that burdened the poor.

Related Content
Related Content

"We raised this issue eight years ago. We said that if there were two slabs, that would benefit poor people, but they introduced four to five slabs and looted people. After the elections approached, they found some difficulties and revised the GST slabs," he claimed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) pose for a group photo - Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
US Treasury Secretary Calls SCO 'Performative,' Believes India And The US 'Will Get This Solved'

BY Outlook News Desk

The Congress chief also criticised Modi’s statement that no Chinese incursion had taken place, remarking that "now Modi himself entered there in China."

While stressing that the opposition remains united on matters of national interest, Kharge warned the Prime Minister against misusing that support: "We are one when it comes to the country. There is no doubt. But it doesn't mean that since we are supporting you, you should do anything arbitrarily. We don't believe in this," he said.

On foreign policy, Kharge accused Modi of undermining India’s global standing by repeatedly invoking his friendship with Trump, citing the “Phir Ek Baar Trump” slogan. He argued that such actions weakened India’s non-aligned stance and diminished its credibility.

"He spoilt India's position by saying, 'Trump is my friend' and 'Phir Ek Baar Trump' (Trump, one more time)," Kharge said.

Looking ahead to the Bihar elections, Kharge listed issues the Congress plans to highlight, including unemployment, farmer distress, women’s safety and scholarship access for Dalits and backward classes. He also alleged that “vote theft” would be a key campaign issue.

Separately, he welcomed the Karnataka government’s decision to conduct local body polls with ballot papers. "We had been demanding it. The state government has introduced it in the local body polls. I welcome it," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: PAK Look To Topple AFG In Summit Clash

  2. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: RSA Opt To Bowl Against ENG In Southampton - Check Playing XIs

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I: Series Decider Set For Thrilling Finish

  4. Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  5. India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

  2. US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

  3. US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Is More Magic Than Jannik Sinner, Says Rafael Nadal

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Final: Top Seed Retains Title With Straight-Sets Win

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  2. EC to Review Preparations for Nationwide Special Intensive Revision

  3. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  4. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  5. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  2. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  3. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. Trump Says US “Lost” India To China, Then Praises Modi And Talks Of ‘Special Relationship’

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise