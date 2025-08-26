The video also drew support from NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. According to PTI, Pawar said, “Sudame is a creative artist, and there was nothing objectionable in the clip. In fact, he has given a message of Hindu-Muslim unity, which is in line with Hindu dharma and culture. But some 'manuwadi' elements trolled him and forced him to delete the video.” Pawar further called on the state government to respond, adding, “The chief minister and deputy chief ministers should clarify what was wrong with the video or take action against those who targeted him.”