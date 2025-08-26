Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

Atharva Sudame removes Instagram reel showing him buying Ganesh idol from Muslim seller, apologises for “unintentionally” hurting sentiments amid criticism.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pune Influencer latest news Pune influencer Hindu Muslim video
Atharva Sudame Photo: Social Media
info_icon

  • Atharva Sudame deleted an Instagram reel showing him buying a Ganesh idol from a Muslim seller after criticism online.

  • The video aimed to promote Hindu-Muslim unity, but some social media users accused him of “pushing a secular agenda.”

  • NCP MLA Rohit Pawar defended Sudame, calling for government clarification and condemning online trolling.

A video posted by social media influencer Atharva Sudame, highlighting communal harmony during Ganeshotsav, sparked controversy online, prompting the creator to remove the clip and issue an apology. According to PTI, the incident unfolded after Sudame, known for his humorous content, shared a reel showing him purchasing a Lord Ganesh idol from a Muslim shopkeeper in Pune.

In the video, Sudame is seen entering a Ganapati idol shop and discussing an idol when the shopkeeper’s young son addresses him as “abbu”, revealing the seller’s Muslim faith. The shopkeeper, appearing uneasy and concerned that Sudame might refuse to buy the idol on learning this, suggested he could purchase it elsewhere. Sudame responded by questioning what difference it would make if he bought the idol from the shopkeeper, emphasising that the maker’s intentions were what mattered. The reel was intended to convey a message of social harmony.

Despite the intended message, the video drew widespread criticism on social media. Several users accused Sudame of “pushing a secular agenda”. One user, identifying as Kashmiri Hindu, wrote on a microblogging site, “This moron Instagram influencer #atharvasudame had posted this video about #Ganeshotsav trying to push the agenda of sickularism. Deleted within a few hours. Wonder why?” Another commented, “When the same selective secularism is shown during Ganesh Utsav, your fake progressivism and false secularism will surely be crushed.” Some critics also suggested the video misrepresented Pune.

Amid the backlash, Sudame deleted the reel from his social media accounts. According to PTI, he stated, “I have deleted the video. A lot of people expressed their displeasure. My intention was never to hurt anyone's sentiments. I have made several videos based on Hindu festivals and culture. I had no other motive behind this video. Still, if someone felt hurt, I have deleted it and I apologise.”

The video also drew support from NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. According to PTI, Pawar said, “Sudame is a creative artist, and there was nothing objectionable in the clip. In fact, he has given a message of Hindu-Muslim unity, which is in line with Hindu dharma and culture. But some 'manuwadi' elements trolled him and forced him to delete the video.” Pawar further called on the state government to respond, adding, “The chief minister and deputy chief ministers should clarify what was wrong with the video or take action against those who targeted him.”

According to PTI, the episode has reignited debates about social media content and communal sensitivity during religious festivals, raising questions over public reactions to messages promoting interfaith unity.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  2. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  3. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  4. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  5. Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Congress Tries Face-saver: Suspends Palakkad MLA From Primary Membership

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  3. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

  4. Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

  5. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win