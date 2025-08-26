Atharva Sudame deleted an Instagram reel showing him buying a Ganesh idol from a Muslim seller after criticism online.
The video aimed to promote Hindu-Muslim unity, but some social media users accused him of “pushing a secular agenda.”
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar defended Sudame, calling for government clarification and condemning online trolling.
A video posted by social media influencer Atharva Sudame, highlighting communal harmony during Ganeshotsav, sparked controversy online, prompting the creator to remove the clip and issue an apology. According to PTI, the incident unfolded after Sudame, known for his humorous content, shared a reel showing him purchasing a Lord Ganesh idol from a Muslim shopkeeper in Pune.
In the video, Sudame is seen entering a Ganapati idol shop and discussing an idol when the shopkeeper’s young son addresses him as “abbu”, revealing the seller’s Muslim faith. The shopkeeper, appearing uneasy and concerned that Sudame might refuse to buy the idol on learning this, suggested he could purchase it elsewhere. Sudame responded by questioning what difference it would make if he bought the idol from the shopkeeper, emphasising that the maker’s intentions were what mattered. The reel was intended to convey a message of social harmony.
Despite the intended message, the video drew widespread criticism on social media. Several users accused Sudame of “pushing a secular agenda”. One user, identifying as Kashmiri Hindu, wrote on a microblogging site, “This moron Instagram influencer #atharvasudame had posted this video about #Ganeshotsav trying to push the agenda of sickularism. Deleted within a few hours. Wonder why?” Another commented, “When the same selective secularism is shown during Ganesh Utsav, your fake progressivism and false secularism will surely be crushed.” Some critics also suggested the video misrepresented Pune.
Amid the backlash, Sudame deleted the reel from his social media accounts. According to PTI, he stated, “I have deleted the video. A lot of people expressed their displeasure. My intention was never to hurt anyone's sentiments. I have made several videos based on Hindu festivals and culture. I had no other motive behind this video. Still, if someone felt hurt, I have deleted it and I apologise.”
The video also drew support from NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. According to PTI, Pawar said, “Sudame is a creative artist, and there was nothing objectionable in the clip. In fact, he has given a message of Hindu-Muslim unity, which is in line with Hindu dharma and culture. But some 'manuwadi' elements trolled him and forced him to delete the video.” Pawar further called on the state government to respond, adding, “The chief minister and deputy chief ministers should clarify what was wrong with the video or take action against those who targeted him.”
According to PTI, the episode has reignited debates about social media content and communal sensitivity during religious festivals, raising questions over public reactions to messages promoting interfaith unity.
(With inputs from PTI)