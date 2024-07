National

Muharram Procession In Kashmir: Muslims Raise Palestinian Flags, Anti-Israel Slogans | In Pics

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims were seen holding Palestinian flags and shouting anti-Israel, anti-US slogans during a Muharram procession in Srinagar, Muharram is a month of mourning in remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, believed to be the grandson of Prophet Mohammed.