Can Country Where 80 Crore People Survive On Free Ration Become 'Vishwaguru': Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday mocked the BJP government’s claim that the country was set to become a 'vishwaguru', asking how is it possible when 80 crore people in the nation need to be given free rations.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was making a veiled reference to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which 80 crore people in the country are given free rations every month.
"Can a country where 80 crore people survive on free ration become a 'vishwaguru (global leader)'," Yadav told reporters here in response to a question.
He also expressed confidence that the SP and the opposition INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha elections.
"SP will register a historic win in the elections. This time, the western wind which is blowing from the west (part of Uttar Pradesh), is in favour of INDIA (bloc), and will reach the last corner (of the state)," Yadav said.
He also said that this election is one to save the Constitution and democracy.