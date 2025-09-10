Russian Glide Bomb Kills At Least 24 in Ukraine, Poland on High Alert

The deadly strike in eastern Ukraine led to civilian casualties rise and military tensions escalate across the region.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Police officers and medics evacuate civilians
Police officers and medics evacuate Olha Trush, 86 from the village of Yarova, that was hit by Russian aerial strike, which killed dozens of civilians, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Tuesday, Sept.9, 2025. AP Photo/Alex Babenko
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A Russian glide bomb struck Yarova in Donetsk, killing 24, mostly pensioners, while they waited for pensions.

  • Poland declared a high alert as further massive airstrikes on Ukraine were expected, activating its air defenses.

  • Zelenskyy condemned the attack as “brutal,” calling for stronger sanctions, while Russia’s intensified strikes raise concerns over Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

A town in eastern Ukraine was hit by a Russian glide bomb on Tuesday morning while residents were waiting outside to pick up their monthly pension.  According to the Ukrainian Emergency Service, the explosion claimed the lives of at least 24 individuals and injured 19.

According to AP, in a related incident, Poland's military declared a state of heightened alert for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning due to "further massive airstrikes against targets located in Ukraine."

​“To ensure the security of Polish airspace, the operational commander of the Polish armed forces has activated all necessary procedures. Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached the highest level of alert,” the Operational Command of Poland’s Armed Forces said in a statement posted on social media.

Reportedly, at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Russian glide bomb struck the town of Yarova in the Donetsk region.  The distance between the settlement and the front line is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles).  According to Vadym Filashkin, the regional head of Donetsk, 23 of the deceased were retirees.

Related Content
Related Content
Zelenskyy Calls On Russia To Participate In 2nd Round Of Peace Talks - | Photo: AP
Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

BY Outlook News Desk

​Hennadii Trush, a native of Yarova, said his wife was murdered in the explosion when she was waiting to pick up her bedridden mother-in-law's pension.  Then Trush and his old mother, who was carried out on a stretcher, left Yarova.

​In shock and with soot still on his face, Trush wept as he described the scene of the attack. “It was beyond words,” he told AP. “Before, strikes landed on the outskirts. This time it was right in the centre of the village.”

​It was the most recent civilian death caused by a Russian assault. According to the UN, the three-year conflict has claimed the lives of over 12,000 Ukrainian people.

​In a Telegram post after Tuesday's strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it "frankly brutal" and urged the international community to impose further sanctions on Russia to make it pay for its full-scale invasion.

​“The world should not remain silent,” Zelenskyy wrote. “The world should not remain inactive. The United States needs a reaction. Europe needs a reaction. The G20 needs a reaction. Strong action is needed so that Russia stops bringing death.”

​Russia has increased its aircraft bombardments of Ukraine in recent months as U.S.-led peace efforts have failed to produce any results.  Russia launched the biggest aerial assault since the start of the conflict on February 24, 2022, on Sunday, using drones and missiles to strike the capital, Kyiv.

​Russia's Escalating Attacks

​Despite efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump to convince Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to accept a truce and engage in peace negotiations with Zelenskyy—proposals that Ukraine has supported—Russia has been increasing its aircraft attacks.

​Antonio Costa, the president of the European Council, chastised the Kremlin for its frequent attacks on people.

​“Is this what Russia means when it talks about peace?” Costa asked on social media. “When will President Putin accept to start peace talks already accepted by President Zelenskyy?”

​AP reported that the significant bombardments have raised worries that Ukraine's air defenses are being depleted more quickly than its Western partners can replenish them.

​According to a person familiar with the meeting, U.S. and European officials met Monday night at the U.S. Treasury Department to discuss fresh sanctions and tariffs on Russian oil purchases, among other economic pressures to be applied to Russia.

​The talks were expected to continue Tuesday.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

  3. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

  4. SA20 2026: Full Updated Squads Of All Six Teams After Mega Auction

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Name 15-Member Squad; Devonshire Receives Maiden Call-Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  2. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  3. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  4. Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

  5. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

  5. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis