Russian Glide Bomb Kills At Least 24 in Ukraine, Poland on High Alert

Police officers and medics evacuate Olha Trush, 86 from the village of Yarova, that was hit by Russian aerial strike, which killed dozens of civilians, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Tuesday, Sept.9, 2025. AP Photo/Alex Babenko

Police officers and medics evacuate Olha Trush, 86 from the village of Yarova, that was hit by Russian aerial strike, which killed dozens of civilians, in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Tuesday, Sept.9, 2025. AP Photo/Alex Babenko