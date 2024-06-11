National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: Twist Likely In UP As 6 INDIA Bloc MPs Face Criminal Charges

Notably, the criminal charges against these INDIA bloc MPs could possibly attract a jail term of more than two years which may lead to their loss of parliament membership.

PTI
INDIA Bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi (L) and Akhilesh Yadav | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A plot twist is expected in Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results as at least six newly elected MPs of the Opposition INDIA bloc are facing criminal charges which could possibly attract a jail term of more than two years which may lead to their loss of parliament membership.

Here's a brief account of the INDIA bloc MPs and the criminal charges

Afzal Ansari

Ansari, who bagged the Ghazipur seat, has been convicted to a four-year sentence in a Gangster Act case. The Allahabad High Court last month stayed the conviction which allowed him to contest the polls.

Court hearing in the matter is scheduled for July when the court reopens after summer vacations. If the conviction is upheld, Ansari will lose his Lok Sabha membership.

Dharmendra Yadav

The winner of the Azamgarh seat also has four cases pending against his name. If he gets convicted for more than two years, he may also lose his membership.

Babu Singh Kushwaha

The winner of the Jaunpur seat is facing several cases related to the NRHM scam that took place in the Mayawati regime where he was a minister. Charges have been framed in eight of the 25 cases filed against him.

Rambhual Nishad

Nishad, who won the Sultanpur seat by defeating BJP's Maneka Gandhi, has eight cases registered against him.

He is also among the 'vulnerable' winners of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Imran Masood

Eight cases are registered against the Congress leader who won the Saharanpur seat including one related to money laundering by the ED. Charges have been framed against him in two cases.

Virendra Singh

Singh who defeated former minister Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandauli Lok Sabha seat, is another SP candidate facing criminal cases.

Tags

