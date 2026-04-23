FIR Filed Against Former Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Over Alleged False Claims

Summary of this article
A video shared on April 22 alleged that a Kushwaha community woman in Hathras was assaulted and murdered.
Police investigation found that no such incident had taken place in the district.
Gautam, who left AAP and joined Congress in 2024, now faces legal action.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for allegedly circulating false information and attempting to disrupt communal harmony, police said on Thursday.
Officials said the matter emerged after a video from a press conference was shared on social media platform X on April 22. The video alleged that a woman from the Kushwaha community in Hathras had been assaulted and later killed, despite a complaint having been made to the police.
Following verification, police found that no such incident had occurred in the district.
Circle Officer (Sadar) Yogendra Krishna Narayan said the enquiry established that the allegations were untrue and misleading.
“An FIR has been registered at Kotwali Sadar police station against Rajendra Pal Gautam, former MLA from Seemapuri in Delhi, under relevant sections for spreading misinformation, attempting to disturb social harmony, and promoting enmity between communities,” he said.
Police added that further legal proceedings are being carried out in accordance with the law.