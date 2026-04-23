FIR Filed Against Former Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Over Alleged False Claims

Police have registered an FIR against former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for allegedly spreading misleading information through a video and attempting to disturb communal harmony after claims about an incident in Hathras were found to be false.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Rajendra Pal Gautam
Rajendra Pal Gautam
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • A video shared on April 22 alleged that a Kushwaha community woman in Hathras was assaulted and murdered.

  • Police investigation found that no such incident had taken place in the district.

  • Gautam, who left AAP and joined Congress in 2024, now faces legal action.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam for allegedly circulating false information and attempting to disrupt communal harmony, police said on Thursday.

Officials said the matter emerged after a video from a press conference was shared on social media platform X on April 22. The video alleged that a woman from the Kushwaha community in Hathras had been assaulted and later killed, despite a complaint having been made to the police.

Following verification, police found that no such incident had occurred in the district.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Yogendra Krishna Narayan said the enquiry established that the allegations were untrue and misleading.

“An FIR has been registered at Kotwali Sadar police station against Rajendra Pal Gautam, former MLA from Seemapuri in Delhi, under relevant sections for spreading misinformation, attempting to disturb social harmony, and promoting enmity between communities,” he said.

Police added that further legal proceedings are being carried out in accordance with the law.

Rajendra Pal Gautam resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Congress in 2024.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Indian El Clasico Thriller As Two Five-Time Champions Collide

  2. How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Priyansh Arya Are Rewriting IPL Playbook - Fearlessness Beyond Their Age

  3. IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Cleared To Join Delhi Capitals After Successful Shoulder And Elbow Recovery

  4. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Mustafizur Claims Five-Fer, Puts Hosts In Control| NZ 160/9

  5. IPL Dispatch: Rohit-Dhoni Bat In Nets Ahead Of 'Clasico'; Jurel Dazzles With Gloves Again

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. One Year After Pahalgam: The Long Road Back for Tourism

  2. Day In Pics: April 22, 2026

  3. Long Live Photography

  4. Pahalgam One Year Later:  Families Of Victims Still Seek Answers 

  5. Manufacturing A ‘Conversion’ Plot: What The Nashik TCS FIRs Actually Reveal

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  2. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Islamabad Talks Stall But Ceasefire Holds

  5. Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Indefinitely, Delays Talks As US Maintains Blockade

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: West Bengal Records 78.77% Turnout, Tamil Nadu Records Highest Ever Turnout

  2. Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon Kill Five, Journalist Among Dead

  3. Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi Passes Away At 30 In Ghaziabad

  4. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti, Rajinikanth, Dhanush And Others Cast Their Votes

  5. How Does SIR Impact Bengal’s Muslim-Majority Constituencies?

  6. Federalism on the Ballot: Bengal and Tamil Nadu Vote Amid Centre–State Tensions

  7. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  8. Liam Rosenior Sacked: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager After Five-Game Premier League Losing Streak