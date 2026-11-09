UP: 17-Year-Old Dalit Girl Dies Days After Alleged Gangrape, Three Arrested

A 17-year-old Dalit girl died in an Agra hospital six days after an alleged gangrape and assault in Firozabad.
Police have arrested three accused, including the girl's alleged boyfriend, in connection with the case.
The family has demanded strict action against the accused and compensation following the girl's death.
A 17-year-old Dalit girl died at a hospital in Agra on Friday after six days of treatment following an alleged gangrape and assault by three men in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said. One of the accused was allegedly in a relationship with her.
The girl was found unconscious in a field on the morning of November 1, with injury marks on her body. She was initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to Agra as her condition was serious. She died during treatment, reported News18.
Police have arrested all three accused. According to the police, the girl was called to a field on October 31, where she was allegedly raped and assaulted before being left unconscious. Her family has demanded strict action against the accused and compensation.
Discovery And Medical Treatment
Police said the girl was found unconscious in a field on the morning of November 1. A local resident spotted her about one kilometre from her home and alerted others.
She was initially taken to a nearby hospital. However, doctors referred her to Agra because of the severity of her injuries. She died on Friday after six days of treatment.
Her post-mortem examination was conducted in Agra, and the report is awaited.
"The post-mortem examination of the body was conducted in Agra and we have yet to receive the report. She had injury marks on her neck," the station officer of the police station concerned said.
What Happened On October 31?
According to the family, the girl left home on the evening of October 31 to relieve herself but did not return. Her relatives searched for her and contacted her friends and acquaintances through the night but could not trace her.
She was found the following morning in a field about one kilometre from her home.
During questioning, Rishi Yadav allegedly told investigators that he had been in contact with the girl for around six months, police said. According to the police account, he called her to the field on October 31 and raped her.
Police further alleged that another accused, Ashiq alias Shivanshu, subsequently attempted to rape her but she resisted. The third accused, Jagat Yadav, was also present at the spot.
The three men allegedly assaulted the girl with shoes and attempted to strangle her, leaving her unconscious, before fleeing the scene, police said.
Three Accused Arrested
Police said the girl's alleged boyfriend, Rishi Yadav, 21, and his elder brother, Jagat Yadav, 28, were arrested following an encounter on November 2.
Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the encounter, police said.
The third accused, Rishi's friend Ashiq alias Shivanshu, 24, was arrested the following day.
Police said the involvement of all three men was established through technical surveillance and an examination of call detail records.
All three accused belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and are residents of neighbouring villages, police said. They reportedly earned their livelihood through odd jobs, including driving tractors. All three are currently lodged in jail.
Family Demands Action And Compensation
Following the girl's death, her relatives demanded strict action against the accused and adequate compensation for the family.
Some relatives and members of local organisations also attempted to stage a protest. Senior police and administrative officials reached the village and assured the family that stringent action would be taken against the accused.
Following the intervention, the situation was brought under control and the girl's last rites were performed on Friday evening.
Her elder brother, a daily-wage labourer, said she was the youngest of seven siblings.
"We brought her body to Firozabad on Friday, following which the post-mortem examination was conducted. The accused belong to a neighbouring village and used to visit our village for various kinds of work," he said.
He added that the government was yet to take a decision on some of the demands raised by the family.