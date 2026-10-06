Trump signed an executive order expanding access to tax-exempt red-dyed diesel for highway use.
US diesel prices reached a record of about $6.50 a gallon last month.
The move comes ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, with control of Congress at stake.
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order expanding access to tax-exempt diesel, temporarily allowing red-dyed diesel normally reserved for off-road use to be used on highways as diesel prices remain at record levels and the November 3 midterm elections approach.
Trump signed the order on Monday during a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, where he said the directive would waive the off-road requirement and allow anyone to purchase tax-free red-dyed diesel. According to Reuters, the measure comes after diesel prices reached a record of about $6.50 a gallon last month, putting pressure on consumers and businesses and creating a political risk for Trump ahead of the elections.
The order directs the Treasury secretary to determine whether certain federal diesel tax obligations can be deferred for the remainder of 2026 without interest or penalties. It also asks Treasury to explore ways to eliminate those deferred tax obligations. The Agriculture Department is directed to help ensure access to dyed diesel for farmers in high-demand areas, while the Transportation Department is asked to coordinate with states, industry and labour organisations on access.
What Trump’s Order Changes
Red-dyed diesel is fuel generally intended for tax-exempt uses such as agriculture and other off-road applications. It is dyed red to distinguish it from taxed diesel and help authorities identify improper on-road use.
Trump’s order changes how that fuel can be used during the temporary relief period. Reuters reported that the directive waives the off-road requirement and allows anyone to purchase tax-free red-dyed diesel.
The order also deals with the federal excise tax that applies to on-road diesel. Rather than simply declaring the tax permanently cancelled, it directs the Treasury secretary to determine whether the government has authority to defer certain tax payments incurred between October 5 and December 31, 2026.
If that relief is authorised, the deferred taxes would not incur interest or penalties. The order separately instructs Treasury to explore avenues, including legislation, to eliminate the obligation to pay the amounts that have been deferred.
That distinction is important. The executive order creates a mechanism for temporary tax relief, but it does not itself automatically erase every federal diesel tax obligation. Treasury must issue guidance identifying the relief available, the taxpayers covered and the conditions that apply.
The order also directs the Internal Revenue Service not to impose certain penalties when dyed diesel is sold for or used on highways during the relief period, subject to the authority granted under the order.
Why Diesel Prices Matter
Diesel prices have become a major concern because the fuel is integral to the movement of goods, particularly trucking. Higher diesel costs can increase the operating expenses of businesses that transport goods and can add pressure to the broader cost of moving products.
Diesel prices climbed to about $6.50 a gallon last month, a record. Prices have risen amid disruptions linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with attacks affecting refineries in the Middle East and Russia.
The executive order takes a tax-based approach. By making tax-exempt dyed diesel available more broadly and providing for possible deferral of certain federal tax obligations, the administration is seeking to reduce some of the costs associated with diesel use.
The measure also gives specific responsibilities to federal agencies. The Agriculture Department is instructed to ensure access to dyed diesel for farmers in high-demand areas and encourage corresponding action by states.
The Transportation Department is instructed to work with state governments, industry leadership and labour organisations to encourage coordination over access while continuing legally required safety and compliance measures.
Election Timing Adds Pressure
The decision comes less than a month before the November 3 midterm elections, in which control of Congress is at stake.
Trump's Republican Party currently holds narrow majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives. Maintaining those majorities is therefore a central political concern for the administration and Republicans heading into the elections.
Reuters reported that high diesel prices are a risk for Trump ahead of the vote. The issue has particular importance because diesel affects industries that rely on fuel to move goods, as well as farmers and other users who have traditionally relied on tax-exempt dyed diesel.
Trump's decision to sign the order during a campaign rally in Nebraska also places the policy directly within the election campaign.
Trump said of the waiver: “We are not going to need it long, I hope.”
The comment indicates that the administration views the measure as temporary relief rather than a permanent restructuring of the diesel market. The order provides for potential relief through the end of 2026 and directs Treasury to determine how the applicable tax obligations should be handled.
What Happens Next
The immediate next step is for Treasury to determine whether the tax relief is authorised under existing law and issue implementing guidance setting out its scope. That guidance is expected to identify which taxpayers qualify, which liabilities are covered, the relevant dates and when any postponed taxes would otherwise have to be paid.
The order also directs Treasury to explore ways to eliminate the obligation to pay deferred taxes. Any permanent elimination could require action beyond the executive order itself, including legislation.
The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs has been directed to engage with states and encourage policies corresponding with the federal action, while the Agriculture Department has been told to encourage corresponding state action on diesel access.
The move comes as governments are also seeking to increase diesel supplies. G7 countries announced last week that they would release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil following pressure from Trump, who had considered banning US exports of the fuel. It was unclear how much of that release would constitute entirely new supplies and how much would represent compliance with a global agreement reached in March.
The impact of the order will depend on how the relief is implemented and whether it reduces costs for businesses and consumers affected by high diesel prices. Treasury's guidance will determine the scope of the tax relief, while the administration's coordination with states and industry will shape how widely the measure is implemented.