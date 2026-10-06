Jeffrey Archer, Bestselling British Novelist And Former MP, Dies At 86

Bestselling British novelist and former Conservative MP Jeffrey Archer has died aged 86.
Archer sold more than 300 million books worldwide despite a political career overshadowed by scandal and a prison sentence for perjury.
His final novel, Adam and Eve, is due to be published just days after his death.
British novelist and former Conservative politician Jeffrey Archer has died aged 86, his publisher HarperCollins announced on Monday. Archer, whose books sold more than 300 million copies worldwide, died “suddenly and peacefully” at his home between writing sessions, the publisher said. His death came a day after he appeared at a sold-out event in London to discuss his final novel, Adam and Eve, which is due to be published on Tuesday.
Archer became one of Britain's most commercially successful writers, with novels including Kane and Abel, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less and the Clifton Chronicles. His books were published in 119 countries, and he spent more than five years in total on The New York Times bestseller lists, according to HarperCollins. His editor and HarperCollins UK chief executive Kate Elton described him as a “master storyteller”.
From Conservative MP To Bestselling Novelist
Archer entered politics before becoming a literary star. He was elected as a Conservative MP for Louth in a 1969 by-election at the age of 29 and served in Parliament until 1974. He later returned to frontline Conservative politics and was appointed deputy chairman of the party under then prime minister Margaret Thatcher in 1985.
His political ambitions were repeatedly interrupted by financial and personal scandals. Archer resigned as Conservative deputy chairman in 1986 after allegations surrounding a payment to a sex worker. He later sued the Daily Star over a report about the encounter and won a libel case in 1987. Years later, it emerged that he had arranged a false alibi for the case.
In 2001, Archer was convicted of perjury and perverting the course of justice and sentenced to four years in prison. He served two years before being released on parole in 2003. The experience later became the subject of A Prison Diary. Despite the conviction, he returned to public life and continued writing, while retaining a place in the House of Lords until his retirement in 2024.
A Final Novel Days After His Death
Archer continued to write into his 80s, with Adam and Eve announced as his final novel earlier this year. He had been due to appear at the Cheltenham Literature Festival to discuss the book shortly after its publication.
His final public appearance came on Sunday, when he joined broadcaster Gyles Brandreth at London's Leicester Square Theatre. Brandreth later said Archer had been in “wonderful” form and described him as a great storyteller to the last. Archer died the following day at home, according to his publisher.
Archer is survived by his wife, Mary, their two sons and five grandchildren. He had been married to Mary for 60 years, with the couple marking their anniversary earlier this year.