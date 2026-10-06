Russian authorities have quarantined a hospital and placed contacts under medical observation after an employee of a plague research institute in Siberia died from pneumonia of an “unknown” cause, triggering fears of a possible pneumonic plague case. The woman worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East and died last week at a hospital in Shelekhov, near Irkutsk, according to Russian state media and health authorities.