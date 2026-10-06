A worker at Russia's Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute died after developing pneumonia of unknown cause.
Authorities have quarantined the hospital where she died and placed contacts under medical observation.
Russian health officials say testing found no pathogen linked to her work and have not confirmed pneumonic plague.
Russian authorities have quarantined a hospital and placed contacts under medical observation after an employee of a plague research institute in Siberia died from pneumonia of an “unknown” cause, triggering fears of a possible pneumonic plague case. The woman worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East and died last week at a hospital in Shelekhov, near Irkutsk, according to Russian state media and health authorities.
Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said extensive testing had found no microorganisms associated with the woman's professional activities and reported no accidents involving pathogenic microorganisms at the institute.
Authorities have not confirmed that she had plague. Unconfirmed reports, however, have suggested that her illness could have been pneumonic plague, a severe form of the disease that can spread between people through respiratory particles.
Hospital Quarantined, Contacts Monitored
The hospital in Shelekhov has been placed under quarantine and is no longer admitting or discharging patients, while its laboratory has halted routine testing, Mayor Maxim Modin said.
People who came into contact with the woman have been placed under medical supervision, while Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova travelled to the Irkutsk region for an emergency meeting with local officials.
Around 200 people have been placed under medical observation, according to Reuters. Authorities have reported some viral infections among contacts, including COVID-19 and rhinovirus, but have not identified plague among those being monitored. The head of the Irkutsk region, Igor Kobzev, has said the sanitary and epidemiological situation remains stable.
The response has extended beyond the hospital. Staff at a nearby aluminium plant in Shelekhov were instructed to wear masks as a precaution, while several institute employees were reportedly isolated following the woman's death. Russian officials have urged the public to rely on official information rather than rumours and speculation surrounding the case.
Why Pneumonic Plague Is Raising Concern
Pneumonic plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis and is the most virulent form of plague, according to the World Health Organization. Unlike bubonic plague, which is generally associated with infected flea bites, pneumonic plague affects the lungs and can spread from person to person through respiratory particles. Symptoms can develop rapidly, and untreated pneumonic plague can be fatal.
However, the current Russian case has not been confirmed as plague. Rospotrebnadzor says testing found no pathogen connected to the woman's work, while Russian authorities have described the cause of death as pneumonia of unknown aetiology. The Kremlin has also urged people to follow official statements rather than unverified reports.
For now, the quarantine measures show caution while authorities investigate an unexplained death — not confirmation of a pneumonic plague outbreak.