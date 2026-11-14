Varun Dhawan To Star In YRF's First Ever Horror Film; Set To Release In 2028

Yash Raj Films is stepping away from romance and will try something the production house has not done before. YRF is making its first horror film, and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been roped in for the lead role. The actor was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and will headline YRF's untitled horror film. Filmmaker Abhay Pannu, best known for his work on the acclaimed series Rocket Boys, will direct the movie.