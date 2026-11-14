Varun Dhawan To Star In YRF's First Ever Horror Film; Set To Release In 2028

Yash Raj Films is making its first horror film.
Varun Dhawan has been roped in to play the lead role in YRF's untitled horror movie.
Abhay Pannu will be directing the movie.
Yash Raj Films is stepping away from romance and will try something the production house has not done before. YRF is making its first horror film, and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been roped in for the lead role. The actor was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and will headline YRF's untitled horror film. Filmmaker Abhay Pannu, best known for his work on the acclaimed series Rocket Boys, will direct the movie.
Varun Dhawan returns with Yash Raj Films
For Varun Dhawan, this will be the actor's second collaboration with YRF. His first collaboration was in 2018 with Sui Dhaaga. The actor had a diverse lineup of films in 2026. Apart from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, he was seen in Border 2 opposite Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.
According to reports, Yash Raj Films' upcoming horror film is set to release theatrically on March 31, 2028. Aditya Chopra will oversee the project, with YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani serving as producer. The production house will make its theatrical horror debut. Details about the film's storyline and plot have been kept under wraps.
Theatrical Debut For Abhay Pannu
Yash Raj Films' upcoming Bollywood untitled film will be directed and written by Abhay Pannu. Aditya Chopra's upcoming horror film project will mark Abhay's debut as a theatrical director.
While this marks the production house's first attempt at the genre, horror is not a new field for Varun. His film Bhediya dealt in supernatural genre with horror on the sidelines.