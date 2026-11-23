The word "phaseout" has a history. In August 2025, Disney said it would phase out the standalone Hulu app in 2026. December puts the full unification most of a year behind its original early-2026 target. But Disney hasn't announced when it will end the standalone Hulu app, and US customers can still subscribe to Hulu by itself. The company has also not said how standalone Hulu subscribers will be moved to the unified experience.