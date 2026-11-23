Disney told shareholders on 17 November that Disney+ and Hulu will become a fully unified experience from December, including live TV and select premium add-ons.
Disney gave no exact date and has not announced when the standalone Hulu app will end, and US customers can still subscribe to Hulu by itself.
Disney+ and Hulu prices rose in September, with Premium plans at $21.49 a month and the ad-supported bundle unchanged at $12.99, according to CBR.
Disney told shareholders on November 17 that Disney+ and Hulu will become a "fully unified experience" starting in December, with Hulu's live TV and select premium add-ons inside the Disney+ app.
The company's chief executive and chief financial officer did not give an exact date. What they did not say is the one thing many headlines promised: when the Hulu app itself goes dark.
What Disney Has Actually Said
The timeline came in a letter to shareholders from Josh D'Amaro, Disney's chief executive, and Hugh Johnston, its chief financial officer, after the September-quarter results. It said the app unification of Disney+ and Hulu is "nearly complete". Disney did not give an exact date in December or say whether the change will reach every device at once.
The word "phaseout" has a history. In August 2025, Disney said it would phase out the standalone Hulu app in 2026. December puts the full unification most of a year behind its original early-2026 target. But Disney hasn't announced when it will end the standalone Hulu app, and US customers can still subscribe to Hulu by itself. The company has also not said how standalone Hulu subscribers will be moved to the unified experience.
So what changes? Bundle subscribers will watch everything inside the Disney+ app. TikTok creator content is also due to arrive. Disney executives have said the unified app is expected to improve engagement and reduce cancellations. In plain terms, the Hulu app is becoming redundant before it becomes extinct.
The Price Of One App
Consolidation arrives after a round of price rises. According to CBR, Disney+ Premium and Hulu + Premium individual plans rose in September to $21.49 a month, a 13 per cent increase, while ad-supported plans went up 50 cents to $12.49. The ad-free Disney+ and Hulu bundle went up by $2 to $21.99, and the ad-supported bundle stayed at $12.99, nearly half the cost of subscribing to both services separately. I could not confirm those prices on Disney's own pricing page, so treat them as CBR's figures.
The bundle logic is clear enough. A streamer that shows you one app, one bill and one cancellation button has fewer ways to lose you. Services like Netflix raised prices twice in 2026, and the case for a cheaper bundle gets stronger as individual plans get dearer.
For viewers outside the US, the story may look different. Internationally, Hulu has replaced Star as a brand and is already integrated into Disney+. Streaming's real shutdowns are quieter than the word suggests. A button goes missing, a logo shrinks, and one day nobody remembers which app they opened.