TikTok is seeing a surge of interest in Mormonism, fueled by Hulu’s new show, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Since the release of the Season 1 trailer in August, several popular Mormon personalities have gained attention on the app.
Many might be surprised to discover that TikTok has a niche community focused on Mormon mothers and wives.
Within this niche on TikTok, well-known Mormon wives such as Taylor Paul and Whitney Leavitt post a variety of content, including life updates and viral dance videos.
Taylor Paul, who made headlines in 2023 due to a domestic violence incident involving her 5-year-old daughter and a thrown chair, now boasts over 4 million followers. Since overcoming this challenging period, she has continued to share TikToks featuring her three children and her husband, Dakota Mortensen.
In one of her viral videos, Taylor Paul responded to criticism about her participation in Hulu’s new series, defending herself against accusations of not adhering to strict Mormon values.
“Members afraid of how we’re making the church look, yet they are making it seem ugly all on their own.”
Mormon mom Whitney Leavitt frequently goes viral by sharing dancing videos featuring herself and friends from her religious community.
In a TikTok for her 2 million followers, Whitney introduced the “updated Mormon MomTok” by dancing to Justin Timberlake's 'SexyBack' with her friends.
Mormon mom Jen Affleck, who is connected to actor Ben Affleck through her husband, also shares popular TikToks showcasing her home and family life.
Her 1 million followers have come to enjoy her videos featuring quality mother-daughter moments with her eldest child, Nora. One viewer commented on a family video, “Such a lovely family.”
TikToker Hannah Neeleman has also attracted millions of followers by sharing her life as a Mormon. Despite facing controversy from fans—particularly after her husband gifted her an apron for her birthday—the former ballerina continues to capture attention with her posts about life on Ballerina Farm.
Hannah is also recognized as a “tradwife,” a term for a stay-at-home mom who embraces traditional roles of wife and mother.
Despite criticism that Mormon moms and wives often face for behaviors like drinking alcohol, smoking, and swearing—actions perceived as contrary to their religion—social media users find their content compellingly entertaining.