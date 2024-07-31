United States

Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?

Hannah Neeleman, the Utah influencer behind @ballerinafarm, is facing controversy after a detailed profile in The Sunday Times exposed the challenges behind her seemingly idyllic farm life.

Ballerina Farm Controversy
The article reveals issues such as severe exhaustion and a lack of childcare, contrasting with her glamorous social media portrayal. Photo: Ballerina Farm on Instagram
Hannah Neeleman, a popular Utah-based influencer known online as @ballerinafarm, is at the centre of a heated debate following an in-depth profile published by The Sunday Times. The article, released in July 2024, explores the complexities of Hannah's life as a traditional homemaker and social media star, shedding light on both the glamorous and challenging aspects of her life on the farm.

From Ballet To The Farm

Hannah, who has captivated over 17 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, rose to fame with her captivating posts about homesteading on her family's 328-acre farm in Utah. Alongside her husband, Daniel Neeleman, and their eight children, Hannah has shared glimpses of a life filled with homemade meals, farm chores, and family moments.

The couple's story is as intriguing as their social media presence. Hannah, a former Juilliard-trained ballerina and pageant queen, met Daniel at a college basketball game. Their first date was a JetBlue flight from Salt Lake City to New York, arranged through Daniel's connections as the son of JetBlue's founder, David Neeleman. They married three months later, and Hannah became the first pregnant undergraduate in Juilliard's history. Their journey took them from Brazil to their current farm in Kamas, Utah.

Also, the Neelemans’ farm, known as Ballerina Farm, reflects Hannah's ballet background and their current lifestyle. The farm’s social media account, @ballerinafarmstore, showcases their daily activities, from baking bread to milking cows, and has garnered a massive following. The farm also operates a business selling dairy products, meat, and kitchen goods.

Controversy And Backlash

The Sunday Times profile has sparked significant discussion by revealing the less glamorous side of Hannah's life. Despite her social media portrayal of a perfect homesteading life, the article exposed challenges such as severe exhaustion and a lack of childcare help, which Daniel prefers to avoid. The profile also highlighted their strict Mormon beliefs, including their choice not to use birth control or pain relief during childbirth.

Hannah’s comments about her experiences, including a rare instance where she used an epidural while Daniel was away, and her decision to give up her ballet career, have resonated with readers. The profile also touched on the couple's traditional family dynamic, which some have criticised as overly controlling.

The article has led to a heated discussion about the tradwife lifestyle and whether Hannah’s social media portrayal is an accurate reflection of her life. Critics are questioning the romanticised image she projects and expressing concern over the perceived control in their family dynamic.

The profile has ignited a debate about the “tradwife” phenomenon, a label Hannah does not embrace. She described her lifestyle as simply “doing what God wants” and has not directly addressed the controversy sparked by the article.

In a recent TikTok video, posted eight days after the profile's publication, Hannah focused on their dairy business and expressed her love for the life they’ve built. She reiterated her commitment to their lifestyle, stating, "It's the world we created, and I couldn't love it more."

As the debate continues, the Neelemans have remained largely silent on the backlash. While Hannah is often associated with traditional homemaker values, she has clarified that she does not fully identify with the “tradwife” label.

