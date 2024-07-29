Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck

A Florida man who famously woke up from a 244-day coma after a severe motorcycle crash in 2017 has lost his life in a new accident.
Drew Kohn, who was just 22 when the crash occurred, was left with a severe brain injury and spent months in a coma. At one point, doctors even discussed organ donation, but his mother, Yolanda Osborne-Kohn, refused to give up hope.
The moment Drew finally spoke to his mother was a miracle. "Yeah Mom, I'm OK," he told her. "I love you, mom." After enduring tough rehabilitation, Drew managed to walk again, earning him the nickname "modern-day miracle."
Despite his recovery, Drew's life was cut short on July 26. He was walking on Collins Road in Jacksonville at around 5:30 am when a pickup truck struck him. The driver, who didn’t see Drew in time, pulled over and called 911, but Drew was pronounced dead at the scene.
Yolanda Osborne-Kohn expressed her gratitude for the extra seven years she had with her son. “I’m grateful for the borrowed time I had with him,” she said. “God honored my request, and I’m not mad. I’m at peace.”
She reflected on the moment she surrendered her son's fate to God, recalling a heartfelt prayer at his hospital bed: “Thy will be done.”
Yolanda believes Drew is now in a better place, free from pain. “Drew is healed, walking, not struggling to keep his balance,” she said. “His arm is probably lifted so high saying ‘Thank you, Jesus!’ Drew probably has a football in one hand and a Bible in the other.”